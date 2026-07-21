6 Breakfast Chains That Aren't Worth The Money

The International House of Pancakes may be losing some of its continental appeal. As its name implies, IHOP specializes in pancakes, which it churns out late into the night at some locations. But besides that, there's a kind of nostalgia related to eating at IHOP: the blue roofs, the eternally sticky tables, and the array of flavored syrups feel like relics of a time gone by.

But if you haven't been to IHOP in a while, you might experience a little sticker shock when revisiting the chain today. "Am I insane, or are these prices ridiculous?" said one Reddit user. "$12 for a 2x2x2 is something I'd expect at a local diner, not a subpar chain like IHOP."

While prices may have gone up for the 2x2x2, which has since been renamed the "Breakfast Faves Combo," at certain locations, some IHOP customers also say they're getting less for their money. "They are making the pancakes smaller," said one Facebook user. Another Reddit user noted that their local IHOP removed the syrup selection from tables and would no longer leave the coffee carafe behind for customers to serve themselves. "Not IHOP anymore, but IWONT," they said.