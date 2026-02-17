We Can't Believe How Much Dunkin' Prices Have Increased In The Past Few Years

The rising cost of food has been tough to deal with everywhere, and it's particularly hard to accept how much Dunkin's prices have increased. It's not that the coffee chain should be exempt from the forces that have driven up fast food prices over the last five years, but Dunkin' has always been a value refuge from Starbucks and other competitors that like to pass themselves off as a little bit fancier. The coffee chain of the working American. But like so many places that used to be seen as a good value, the cost of eating at Dunkin' can shock people nowadays, with customers reporting 30% or more increases to their standard orders.

Compared to some chains like McDonald's, the nationwide statistics on Dunkin' prices are hard to come by, and the chain can also have widely varying prices store-to-store because of its 100% franchise model that lets local owners set their prices. But Dunkin' fans have taken it on themselves to post proof of the massive price increases at their local stores. One on TikTok shows his order of a breakfast sandwich, medium iced coffee, and a sprinkle donut jumping 33% in only four years. Another on Reddit for a latte, hashbrown, and a few Munchkins shows an even bigger 37% increase over three years from 2022 to 2025. And those price increases don't even account for shrinkflation, with some Dunkin' stores reportedly doing things like using more ice in iced coffees to cut down on costs.