Why Frustrated Former Cracker Barrel Fans Say The Chain Has Fallen Downhill

A trip to Cracker Barrel today is a far cry from the first restaurant that opened in 1969 – and not just because of the controversial "brand revamp" that the chain has enacted in recent years. According to customers, the chain's food quality is declining, and some point to corporations as the issue. A Reddit thread laments, "First time eating at Cracker Barrel in about ten years, will not go back," citing cheerful, friendly staff but "Cold eggs, overcooked and tough sausage patties, raw hashbrowns, doughy undercooked biscuits, gravy obviously from a factory. Nothing tasted good and all was cooked poorly."

It's worth noting that the same quality issues may not apply to every single location. As one commenter notes, "Cracker Barrel, among numerous other things, has a really bad consistency problem. The one that is about 10 miles from us is really good. The one that is about 4 miles from us is absolute garbage." Maybe your local Cracker Barrel happens to be one of the good ones — and if so, congratulations.

If not, however, you're far from alone. Other posters mention lukewarm chicken tenders and overall bland, flavorless dishes, writing, "The last time I went is the last time I'll go. Too bad it's gone to trash; it used to be a solid spot for some grub." Elsewhere online, there's even a Facebook group titled "Dedicated to the memories of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store," with posters sharing testimonials from recent visits, including half-empty parking lots and dining rooms that have removed lots of the kitschy, signature ephemera from the walls.