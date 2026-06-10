Why Frustrated Former Cracker Barrel Fans Say The Chain Has Fallen Downhill
A trip to Cracker Barrel today is a far cry from the first restaurant that opened in 1969 – and not just because of the controversial "brand revamp" that the chain has enacted in recent years. According to customers, the chain's food quality is declining, and some point to corporations as the issue. A Reddit thread laments, "First time eating at Cracker Barrel in about ten years, will not go back," citing cheerful, friendly staff but "Cold eggs, overcooked and tough sausage patties, raw hashbrowns, doughy undercooked biscuits, gravy obviously from a factory. Nothing tasted good and all was cooked poorly."
It's worth noting that the same quality issues may not apply to every single location. As one commenter notes, "Cracker Barrel, among numerous other things, has a really bad consistency problem. The one that is about 10 miles from us is really good. The one that is about 4 miles from us is absolute garbage." Maybe your local Cracker Barrel happens to be one of the good ones — and if so, congratulations.
If not, however, you're far from alone. Other posters mention lukewarm chicken tenders and overall bland, flavorless dishes, writing, "The last time I went is the last time I'll go. Too bad it's gone to trash; it used to be a solid spot for some grub." Elsewhere online, there's even a Facebook group titled "Dedicated to the memories of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store," with posters sharing testimonials from recent visits, including half-empty parking lots and dining rooms that have removed lots of the kitschy, signature ephemera from the walls.
Declining food quality is shaking customer trust and brand loyalty
A particularly scathing review on r/CrackerBarrel fires, "If only they cared about the food quality complaints like the stupid logo" (ouch). Fans won't soon forget the chain's logo-change controversy, which unfolded last August after Cracker Barrel released a "modernized" design that got rid of the "Old Timer" character. Public backlash was so intense that Cracker Barrel scrapped the simplified design just one week later – a $100 million flop. Now, some customers are wondering why Cracker Barrel isn't taking such quick action when it comes to addressing its apparent onslaught of food quality complaints. According to commenters, the chain's biscuits, hash browns, and Chicken Fried Steak all taste frozen nowadays.
Cracker Barrel's declining food quality epidemic might be part of a larger industry-wide issue. As one Redditor posits, "You just have to accept that corporations are cheapening everything and charging you more. It's the unfortunate reality. Cracker Barrel is definitely no different." Back in 2024, CEO Julie Felss Masino rolled out a three-year revival plan to help the chain reclaim its relevance and reverse years of declining foot traffic. A central pillar of this plan was attracting a younger customer base, and the company announced a budget of up to $700 million for the revamp over the next three years.
But, if the infamous logo fiasco was any indication, old-school branding isn't the chief issue — and Cracker Barrel might be catching on. In an October press release, the company announced it would be reinforcing its "focus on food and guest experience" by implementing "organizational structure changes." Although, the press release shares little more than a shakeup of Cracker Barrel's C-suite. How exactly this relates to remedying frozen Chicken Fried Steak remains to be seen.