The 9 Best Pinot Grigios For Beginners

As a WSET Level 3-certified wine writer, if I had to think of a perfect white wine for a total wine beginner, I'd probably choose pinot grigio. That's because it tends to have an incredibly accessible flavor profile, with a light crispness that often comes with notes of citrus and green apple. Although that can sometimes make pinot grigio feel unremarkable, it also makes it inoffensive — even those who aren't totally on board with wine yet are probably going to enjoy sipping on a glass of this wine.

And for those who are looking to dig into something slightly more complex with a little extra weight, there's pinot gris. It's actually the same grape as pinot grigio, but this style hails from France instead of Italy, and it can sometimes see more residual sugar, which can make it seem fuller-bodied. Either direction you decide to go with the grape, though, you're going to be getting an easy-drinking wine that can be paired with so many different types of foods ... or enjoyed all on its own.

But if you're new to the world of pinot grigio, you may not really know where to start. That's why I'm digging into this selection of the best pinot grigios for beginners. These wines run the gamut from super cheap and accessible grocery store wines to more esoteric finds that'll help you realize just how versatile the grape can be. Let's take a closer look at these tasty bottles you'll want to drink on repeat.