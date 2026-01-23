7 Aldi Alcohol Items To Buy And 7 To Skip

Aldi is one of the best places to shop if you're looking for seriously affordably priced groceries. But you may not realize that it's also a great spot to pick out cost-effective beer, wine, and seltzer as well (if you live in one of the states where Aldi is allowed to sell alcohol, that is). Whether you're looking to stock up on some wine so you always have some on hand when guests stop by unexpectedly, or you're hosting a party and want to ensure that you don't run out of beer and hard seltzer, Aldi's alcohol selection is worth checking out.

However, that doesn't mean that every single alcohol product at Aldi is particularly good. We've highlighted seven Aldi alcohol products we think you should try and seven that are best to avoid. We've consulted online reviews and done some taste-testing of our own to deliver these recommendations, and we hope they can help make your booze shopping at Aldi a bit easier.