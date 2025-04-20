The 5 Best White Wines To Buy At Costco
One of the many perks of shopping at Costco is its Kirkland in-house brand of products, including booze like wine. If you're a Costco member, you likely have your go-to Kirkland products, from snacks to drinks. But if white wine is your drink of choice, you might feel overwhelmed with the many choices that line the shelves. Luckily for your drinking needs, we have a ranking of the best Kirkland Signature wines that includes some bottles of white.
Out of the 14 Kirkland Signature wines our writer tasted, there are five white wines that we think are some of the top options. We've all got our preferences when it comes to white wines, but our picks include different varieties, from pinot grigio to chardonnay. The good news is that most of the choices are relatively affordable. Just keep in mind that prices tend to vary by location and might have increased since publication. And there are some states where you can't buy alcohol at Costco, including Maryland.
Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave DOC
The first white wine we suggest is Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio Friuli Grave DOC. One perk is that it's one of the more affordable wines you can find at Costco. It should be around $4.99, plus tax where applicable. As you can tell by the wine label, it's a Denominazione di Origine Controllata wine, which promises that it's a quality wine produced in a specific region of Italy. This pinot grigio specifically comes from Northeast Italy near the Alps, according to its label.
Like many pinot grigio wines, this option is on the dry side for those who don't like sweeter wines. Expect fruity notes of melon, lemon, and peaches, according to our writer's review. Our writer also says it features a fresh acidity and a clean finish. There are other favorable reviews of the wine, so it's not just us who think it's worth a taste, but the overall ratings seem to slightly vary depending on the year it was produced. Our writer tasted the 2022 bottle, but there might be another variety on the shelves at Costco now. If you snag a bottle, try it with a fish dish like our Dukkah-crusted trout with lemon yogurt, which will pair well with those tasting notes.
Kirkland Signature Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough
If you like sauvignon blanc, then the next wine on our list might be for you. It's Kirkland Signature's Ti Point Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough, which comes from New Zealand. According to our writer, the exact vineyard that produces the wine is unknown, but it's been compared to other wines like Kim Crawford. Our writer tastes notes of fruits like citrus, pineapple, and guava mixed with aromas of freshly cut grass. This wine is also on the dry side.
Perhaps best of all is its price point because it rings in around $7.49, a few dollars less than other popular sauvignon blancs like that Kim Crawford. According to our review, it's a refreshing wine choice and other published reviews seem to agree, especially when it comes down to the price. When it comes to the alcohol levels, its ABV is 12.5%. It pairs well with poultry, so grab a bottle the next time you're at Costco and enjoy a glass with our roasted lemon chicken recipe.
Kirkland Signature Chardonnay Sonoma County
Are you into a buttery chardonnay? Then Kirkland Signature's Chardonnay Sonoma County might be the best pick on this list. While it has a buttery finish, our writer says it's more fruit forward, so expect a balance of flavors. Some of those fruity notes are lemon blossom, melon, and green apple per our review. And there's still that oaky essence like you'd expect from other types of Chardonnay. According to other taste tests, it's on the dry side and also exhibits floral and spicy notes in each sip.
The wine is procured from Sonoma County in California. The region is known for its chardonnays, so it's worth a try when you consider the price of a bottle. At the time of our published review, a bottle was just $7.99 and had 13.5% alcohol. One of the classic food and wine pairings you should try is chardonnay and lobster, so use that savings to indulge in fresh lobster with a glass (or two) of this vino.
Kirkland Signature California Chardonnay
Another chardonnay that's worth picking up at your local Costco warehouse is Kirkland Signature California Chardonnay. This chardonnay is an ideal choice if one 750-ml doesn't cut it for your boozing needs. The Kirkland Signature California Chardonnay is sold in both 1.5L bottles for around $8.99 and 3L boxes around $13.99 if you need even more for a dinner party. It also has an ABV of 13.5% like the other chardonnay, which is on par with many types of this variety of white wine.
Our writer found both fruity and vanilla notes, while other descriptions also found tropical fruits and a nice oaky finish like you might expect from a chardonnay. Those fruity notes provide a bit of sweetness, but the oakiness should offer a balance of flavors for anyone who appreciates a glass of chardonnay. Our review was of the 2022 vintage, but the 2023 variety also ranked higher than other wines from that year, so try whichever one is at your Costco. And to really enjoy the flavors, pair it with our buttery lobster spaghetti recipe.
Kirkland Signature California Pinot Grigio
The last option for the best white wines you might find at Costco is its Kirkland Signature California Pinot Grigio. If you're a fan of boxed wine, you'll be pleased to know this option is sold in a 3L bag-in-a-box for only $12.99. Inside that large box of wine, you'll find flavors of fresh herbs and fruits like melon, citrus, and even cucumber. It's a dry wine like you'd want from a refreshing glass of pinot grigio, with a subtle hint of acidity.
The alcohol content is on the lower side, with 11% alcohol by volume in that large box. This makes it ideal for a refreshing glass on a warm day or to use in a batch of sangria. Pinot grigio typically pairs well with everything from green salads, pastas, and cheeses. So try it with our baked feta pasta or brown butter shrimp pasta recipes for your next dinner party, since there's so much of this boxed wine to go around.