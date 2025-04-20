The 5 Best White Wines To Buy At Costco

One of the many perks of shopping at Costco is its Kirkland in-house brand of products, including booze like wine. If you're a Costco member, you likely have your go-to Kirkland products, from snacks to drinks. But if white wine is your drink of choice, you might feel overwhelmed with the many choices that line the shelves. Luckily for your drinking needs, we have a ranking of the best Kirkland Signature wines that includes some bottles of white.

Out of the 14 Kirkland Signature wines our writer tasted, there are five white wines that we think are some of the top options. We've all got our preferences when it comes to white wines, but our picks include different varieties, from pinot grigio to chardonnay. The good news is that most of the choices are relatively affordable. Just keep in mind that prices tend to vary by location and might have increased since publication. And there are some states where you can't buy alcohol at Costco, including Maryland.