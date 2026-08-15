7 Best Chocolate Candies To Grab At Costco
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When you're a Costco member, you can find just about anything your household needs within the warehouse. There are aisles upon aisles of sweets, chips, prepared foods, and more. As you start to walk the store, you may realize there's no way you could ever try all the chocolate desserts within those walls. Surprisingly, though, its chocolate candy selection is somewhat limited, mostly featuring familiar, big-name brands; but it also includes other brands and Kirkland Signature options.
We went through the big-box retailers' inventory to find the best chocolate sweets money can buy. These are based on Tasting Table reviews, our own experiences, and customer insights praising the flavor, quality, value, and variety of the sweets. Of course, they are all chocolates, but the flavor profiles vary, so you'll be able to find something to suit your taste buds. As expected, these come in large quantities, so you will likely want to ensure that you or your family generally enjoys the flavor profile before committing. No matter which ones you pick, you can rest assured they're tasty and popular, making them perfect additions to your kitchen.
1. Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
If you're tired of your basic caramels, or even those hard, crunchy, lint-covered ones your grandma would pull out of her purse, you have to add Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels to your cart. They are among the highest-ranked candies you can get at Costco, according to a previous taste test. The proportions are quite delightful, with almost an even amount of caramel and chocolate. The chocolate is dark but lands in the middle, where it's not particularly bitter but it's not cloying either. This is particularly useful given the caramel interior's sweetness.
We like that the caramel isn't so gooey that it drips out when you bite into it, but it has a pleasant, almost creamy mouthfeel thanks to the butter. The hefty morsels of sea salt add further balance, giving it a salty touch. The Costco product comes in a plastic tub with a twist lid that ensures the freshness of all of the chocolates. Reviews on Costco's website say they love the quality and taste. However, don't buy them online because they often melt in transit, as many reviewers report. The flavor and quality really help set these apart from many candy offerings at Costco; they're among the best underrated snacks from the chain worth grabbing.
2. M&M's, Snickers, and More Chocolate Candy Bars Variety Pack
If you prefer to stock up on some extremely well-known brands, then the Mars variety pack is a peak pick. It has both peanut and milk chocolate M&M's, Milky Way, Snickers, and Twix. The amount per bar varies — eight Snickers versus four Milky Way — so that's something to consider. You'll get 30 full-size bars and M&M's packs, perfect for any time you need a sweet treat. Whether you like the combination of nougat, caramel, and chocolate in Snickers or want the candy-coated milk chocolate M&M's, their variety of flavors and textures makes them an ideal option to grab at Costco.
You can find other chocolate candy variety packs if you want something more along the lines of KitKats and Hershey's bars or even just a big pack of Crunch bars. We didn't want to include a bunch of variety packs, but it's worth noting there's plenty to choose from. Multiple Costco customers say they like to buy the Mars pack to give out at Halloween (must be cool to be the coveted full-size candy bar house!). But others say they just slowly eat the sweets themselves, and it's a much better deal than buying them in the grocery store. That's good enough reasoning for us.
3. Andes Creme de Menthe Mints
Who among us hasn't had an Andes chocolate mint at some point in time? They are most associated with Olive Garden (although they are slightly different in terms of packaging and the candy's appearance), but you can purchase Andes Mints elsewhere. And Costco is the ideal place to stock up because it comes with 240 pieces that come in a handy jar-like container with a twist lid. It's perfect for popping in the pantry when you want an easy treat. Despite the quantity, it's a breeze to work through them because who ever has only one at a time?
The classic mint and chocolate combination is familiar and delectable. The mint's potency is balanced and does not overshadow the chocolate. The candies are both gluten- and peanut-free, making them a great option for people with certain allergies. Plus, they are individually wrapped, so you can take a couple with you wherever you go. Costco reviewers say they love the flavor combination and that the candies are perfectly creamy. The treats certainly have value, with an amazing mint chocolate flavor working in their favor.
4. SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites
The Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites are a gluten-free treat that may very well become your favorite item once you try it. It perfectly mixes chocolate, nuts, and coconut for a satisfying bite-sized candy. You don't have to open a full-size candy bar to get the effect either. The smaller nibbles make it easy to portion and just enjoy whenever you have a hankering. The product comes from the mind of SkinnyDipped, a brand that typically offers a range of nuts and candy.
Costco's sweet treat comes in a pack of 30 pieces, great for snacking or taking with you to work or on a commute. It has familiar flavors you might associate with Mounds, but the ingredient list is more streamlined, concise, and elevated — which we think makes it taste better quality. It perfectly blends bittersweet chocolate with a softer, almost creamy center of coconut and a slight crunch of almond. It results in a wonderfully complex candy that is a delight to eat. Costco member reviews call out the delicious flavor and moist coconut center. Multiple people compare them to an Almond Joy, except that they have dark chocolate.
5. York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
We have yet another classic mint-chocolate combination for you, but this one is noticeably more intense. York's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties have a bittersweet chocolate exterior that is delightfully melty as it lingers on the tongue. The rich peppermint center, though, is the star of the show, with a flavorful potency that is not for the faint of heart (thanks to peppermint oil).
However, if you're a fan, there's no better place to stock up than Costco, because you get 175 little treats in one container. They are individually wrapped so you don't have to worry about them sticking together or going bad. People call out the incredible value, noting that it is much more affordable to get them from the warehouse than to pay twice as much at the grocery store. Other customers say they love that it comes in a large box because it's their favorite treat or that they like to put them out for guests. "For such a relatively small thing to bring so much happiness, they are a treasure!" said one reviewer. We wholeheartedly agree.
6. Brookside Açaí & Blueberry Dark Chocolate
Brookside is a Costco staple we've purchased for years, and the açaí blueberry flavor brings a fruity, chewy center to the dark chocolate exterior. The fruity portion has a mostly sweet note with a slightly tart edge, so it doesn't lean too far into saccharine territory. But there's a lot more complexity of fruitiness happening here. That is because it has various juice concentrates, including apple, pomegranate, raspberry, blueberry, cranberry, lemon, and then some açaí puree concentrate.
It's a sweet treat indeed with the chocolate addition, but the size of the little balls makes it easy to portion out — or simply have a few and then put the bag away. Pop them in the fridge for a slightly chilled, refreshing candy, too. At Costco, you can buy them in a 2-pound bag for a great value, which is perfect for larger households, parties, or for keeping them on hand for your own snacking enjoyment. Interestingly, some people say they like to include them in smoothies, which makes a fun alternative to chocolate chips. Others say they have a wonderful balance of flavors and it's difficult to stop eating them.
7. Kirkland Signature Salted Caramel & Milk Chocolate Macadamia Clusters
There are many great Kirkland Signature options to purchase at Costco, but the chocolate candy selection is more limited than you might assume. Regardless, the Salted Caramel & Milk Chocolate Macadamia Clusters are a worthy addition to stock in your pantry. The pieces are weighty and satisfying. They're wonderfully dynamic with a melty milk chocolate base, a layer of salted caramel for a savory, sweet, buttery flavor, and then, of course, you get a dose of crunchy, also buttery macadamia.
The flavors make it a compelling purchase, but the textures are nothing to scoff at either. It's a blend of chewy, soft, and crunchy, and each cluster is slightly different. The 2-pound container does a great job of sealing the product, keeping it fresh until the last piece. Others share that they really love the sweets and they are wonderful when stored in the fridge. They are so coveted that people without access to Costco buy them from resellers on Amazon for a hefty markup. One customer review said what we are all thinking: "So delicious they should be illegal!"
Methodology
We included a mixture of highly reviewed chocolate candies, whether they came from previous Tasting Table articles or reviews, occasional personal experience, Costco reviews, insights from social media, or review platforms. The chocolate delights needed to have great taste, but the product's overall quality, value for the cost, how much you got, and even variety were also factors in why things were chosen for this list.
Although there were quite a few extremely well-known brand names, we wanted to include a variety of options, so it wasn't just a list of candies you might find in a Halloween basket. We wanted to include a range, from classics to more potent flavors that not everyone may like; we also sought out variety in textures, from softer caramels to snappy, slightly crunchy, nut-infused chocolate.