This New Gluten-Free Item From Costco Is My New Favorite Treat

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I always like to look out for new food items at Costco. I go to the warehouse multiple times a month, so I'm pretty cognizant of when something is new or an item I haven't seen before. The bright blue and green packaging of Skinny Dipped's Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites caught my eye right as I was checking out. I'm pretty familiar with the brand but haven't heard of this product, so I grabbed a 30-count pack to see if it was any good. It promised ingredients that I love: coconut, dark chocolate, and nuts (in the form of almonds). So, I was pleasantly surprised when I took a bite of the gluten-free sweet, and it was fantastic.

Not only is the product great for those with a gluten allergy or those who are following a specific diet, but it also has a lower sugar content compared to some other chocolates and candies. It has 3 grams of sugar per 15-gram piece; meanwhile, one piece of Mounds Dark Chocolate Coconut Miniatures (approximately 13.5 grams) has 5.5 grams of sugar. I'd be more than happy to make this part of my consistent rotation, just because it's nice to have a sweet treat that isn't cloying.

The brand does not use artificial flavors or colors, and there are also no sugar alcohols. For sweetness, it uses tapioca syrup, cane sugar, agave syrup, and maple sugar, but the quantities are so small that the treats aren't too sweet. It has a dark, creamy, bittersweet chocolate exterior, along with a deeply rich, tropical coconut note; the almond adds a bit of nutty crunch but isn't as prominent as the other elements.