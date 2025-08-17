What You Probably Never Noticed About The Andes Mints They Give You At Olive Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you get a meal at Olive Garden, it typically comes with a side salad, the chain's famous breadsticks, and of course, Andes mints. Andes mints are an iconic candy that you can find at many stores, and they come in a variety of flavors. Crème de Menthe is the flavor most people are familiar with, which the Andes Mints website describes as "velvety chocolate with a mint center for the perfect balance of indulgence and coolness." Other flavors include Mint Parfait, Peppermint Crunch, and Cherries Jubilee. However, the Andes mints available at Olive Garden are not the same as any of these store-bought mints.

While ABC27 reports that the same recipe is used for Olive Garden and regular Andes mints, the design is quite different. You might not have known, but Olive Garden mints come in a custom wrapper with the company's branding, and the candy has a green top and brown bottom, as you can see in this image from the company's official X account. Meanwhile, the Crème de Menthe mints available on Amazon have Andes mints branded packaging and two brown layers enclosing a green layer. Olive Garden's mints look a bit more similar to the Mint Parfait candies, which enclose a layer of brown with a layer of green, leading some to speculate that Olive Garden's mints are this flavor. However, they still aren't exactly the same, as Mint Parfait mints available in stores have three layers, and Olive Garden's have only two.