How Much A Good-Quality Prime Rib Costs In 2026 — And 5 Cheaper Alternatives

With meat prices being what they are in 2026, searching for an alternative to good-quality prime rib is more than understandable. After searching three supermarket conglomerates in three different regions of the country, it becomes even more so. As of August, 2026, the best prime rib roast might start as low as $18.99 per pound from a Virginia Safeway, making a 9- to 11-pound roast as much as $189.90. But it could also cost as much as $22.99 a pound — or $229.90 total — from the same retailer in California. It's worth noting that both examples are USDA Prime offerings.

The price of any prime rib will depend upon the location of the market, the weight of the cut, the grade of meat, and the distributor. Fortunately for beef-loving diners everywhere, there's plenty of alternatives to your average prime rib dinner that can be just as juicy, flavorful, and belly-filling. Below, you'll find five cuts of beef that will give you as much joy as a plate of prime rib. These cuts of beef have the added benefit of being much less expensive, too.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.