How Much A Good-Quality Prime Rib Costs In 2026 — And 5 Cheaper Alternatives
With meat prices being what they are in 2026, searching for an alternative to good-quality prime rib is more than understandable. After searching three supermarket conglomerates in three different regions of the country, it becomes even more so. As of August, 2026, the best prime rib roast might start as low as $18.99 per pound from a Virginia Safeway, making a 9- to 11-pound roast as much as $189.90. But it could also cost as much as $22.99 a pound — or $229.90 total — from the same retailer in California. It's worth noting that both examples are USDA Prime offerings.
The price of any prime rib will depend upon the location of the market, the weight of the cut, the grade of meat, and the distributor. Fortunately for beef-loving diners everywhere, there's plenty of alternatives to your average prime rib dinner that can be just as juicy, flavorful, and belly-filling. Below, you'll find five cuts of beef that will give you as much joy as a plate of prime rib. These cuts of beef have the added benefit of being much less expensive, too.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Tri-tip roast
Tri-tip roast is a rich, juicy, boneless, and tender alternative to your average expensive cut of beef. It's much less expensive than prime rib too; at a Livermore, California Safeway, a USDA Choice tri-tip roast sells for $12.99 per pound, coming out to about $33 for a roughly 2.5-pound roast. At a Jewel-Osco in Illinois, the same grade can go for as high as $11.99 a pound, which means a 2.5-pound USDA Choice roast should cost slightly less, around $30.
Looking for a way to cook restaurant-worthy tri-tip roast? This adaptable cut of meat can be smoked, pan-roasted, or placed in the oven and come out tasting like a million bucks. It's an affordable and flavorful cut to consider for your next roast beef. It's also great on the grill — especially if you season and marinate it. Tri-tip roast is also a signature, California-born barbecue cut perfect for entertaining — from the fanciest of dinner parties to the simplest of family backyard get-togethers.
Eye of round roast
An eye of round roast must be cooked carefully to avoid it drying out, since this leg portion doesn't contain much extra fat. But it's definitely as delicious as a slice of prime rib — and much more economical too. A 3-pound USDA Choice eye of round roast costs about $26.97 at a Jewel-Osco in Illinois at $8.99 a pound, or $29.97 at $9.99 per pound at a Safeway in Virginia.
Eye of round roast is often what ends up thin-sliced at supermarkets for roast beef sandwiches that are as good as the kind they serve at delis. It brings its simple, distinctly savory flavor to those tasty portables. But that's not all that can be done with it. Slow-roasted eye of round recipes ensure the cut reaches peak flavor, but there are plenty of other options — such as braising it or giving it a sous vide bath — to make sure it doesn't end up tough.
Top loin roast
Top loin roast makes a great alternative to prime rib, and it's much less expensive. A 4- to 6-pound USDA Choice loin roast can retail for as little as $9.99 a pound at a California Albertsons, or about $50 total. Meanwhile, the same size and grade of meat goes for $11.99 a pound, or $60 total, from a Shaw's in Massachusetts (a subsidiary of Albertsons).
Top loin roast reacts well to slow roasting. A common preparation involves crusting it in herbs, which will definitely make it a standout dish. Pan-sear it to seal in the juiciness, then roast it slowly, and you'll have a memorable meal worth raving about. The meat pairs well with potatoes, which can be roasted alongside to make a complete meal. You can even keep things simple by sprinkling on some black pepper before giving it a final roast; simplicity definitely suits this cut well.
Chuck roast
Good old dependable chuck roast is a seriously overlooked alternative to prime rib. At $9.99 a pound for a USDA Choice roast from a Safeway in Virginia, it's definitely more economical than prime rib. From a Tom Thumb in Texas, it goes for less, at $8.99 a pound, or $32.47, for a 3.25-pound USDA Choice roast. The cut is a top choice; it's extremely savory because its fat marbling is so high. It immediately harkens to the rich, heavy flavor of prime rib, making it a natural replacement.
Chuck roast makes a tender pot roast on a budget; it falls right off the bone when you oven-braise it. You can tear it apart and use it to make tacos, turn it into Italian beef, create a birria, or make it the star of a creamy plate of beef stroganoff. Its versatility begs for a playful style and a sense of originality, even though it does very well in traditional dishes like Irish stew. But slow-roasting it with a little salt and pepper until it's fork-tender — just like you would prime rib — will also please.
Bottom round roast or rump roast
Bottom round roast or rump roast probably doesn't immediately come to mind when you think of prime rib alternatives. But if you're careful, this cut has all of the fat, juice, and sizzle that a good cut of prime rib brings to the table. It costs $8.99 a pound at a Virginia Safeway, at just under $27 for a 3-pound USDA Choice roast. It's $9.99 a pound at a Tom Thumb in Texas, where the same selection comes in closer to $30.
Rump roast calls to be slow-cooked in an aptly-sized Dutch oven to take advantage of its tender beauty. Slow-cooking it will also cause it to melt in your mouth. Be sure to give it a good sear first, preferably with lots of herbs and some vegetables to go on the side. Add a little bit of gravy, and prime rib's got nothing on this affordable hunk of beef.