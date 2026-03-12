How To Buy The Best Prime Rib, According To Experts

There's always something special about a prime rib dinner. Maybe that's because there's always enough to feed a large group, or because it's often served on holidays. But even when it's not related to a special occasion, making a prime rib is an event.

To impress your guests and give the dish the respect it deserves, you want your prime rib to come out as tender, flavorful, and decadent as possible. And while there are thousands of great prime rib recipes out there, the truth is that the path to a perfect prime rib starts not in the kitchen, but in the grocery store.

But unless you're a seasoned prime rib expert, it can be difficult to know what to look for in the meat aisle, or what to ask for at the butcher counter. So we consulted with a group of chefs, butchers, and other meat experts, including Melissa Cookston, owner of Memphis BBQ Company; Katie Flannery, COO of online butcher shop Flannery Beef; Dennis Turcinovic, owner and managing partner of Delmonico's steakhouse in New York; Erica Blaire Roby, champion of Food Network's "Master of Cue"; and Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steakhouse in New York, to find out what they look for in a cut of prime rib.