The Special Technique Behind Omaha Steaks' Aged Beef
Did you know that most steaks at the grocery store are around 30 days old? That's right; it's not technically "fresh," but that isn't a bad thing. Aging a steak allows its tough muscle fibers to break down and flavors to develop and deepen. This provides the steak experience you, the average consumer, expect. The majority of steak purchased in the U.S. has been wet-aged, meaning that the cut of beef was vacuum-sealed and placed in the refrigerator to preserve moisture and tenderize. However, Omaha Steaks — one of America's most reputable premium meat retailers — offers aged beef of a different, less common variety: dry-aged.
Dry-aging simply means letting the cut sit unwrapped in a highly controlled room so that it can be exposed to oxygen at the right temperatures and humidity level. This feeds the anaerobic bacteria in the meat that break down protein fibers. According to Omaha Steaks' website, the brand's steaks are left to dry age for 60 days. While aging, a layer of mold develops on the outside of the beef that alters its flavor. Don't worry, all mold is trimmed off before being sold. Thanks to this distinct aging process, Omaha Steaks' dry-aged cuts have a richer, earthier flavor.
You can mimic dry-aging at home
It is important that the dry-aging process is performed by experts with the right equipment and knowledge so that the meat is safe to eat once finished. This is part of the reason that dry-aged steak can't be found in most grocery stores. Needless to say, the average consumer won't have all the resources necessary to achieve this unique form of aging, especially not for the recommended 4 to 8 weeks.
However, if your heart is set on this technique, you can mimic dry-aged steak at home with common kitchen items in just a few days. Wrap your meat in paper towels before placing the cut into an aluminum pie tin with holes poked in it. Allow the meat to sit in a refrigerator (preferably one that won't be opened often) for about four days — a great use for that garage fridge. This will provide you with some of the desired concentrated beef flavor and the tender texture of dry-aged steak.
During the simulated aging process, the meat should shrink slightly in size, darken in color, and smell pleasantly bold. Don't take any risks with foodborne illness, though. Common signs that your dry-aged steak has gone bad include sliminess, the development of a green hue, or an unpleasantly rank odor.