The Special Technique Behind Omaha Steaks' Aged Beef

It is important that the dry-aging process is performed by experts with the right equipment and knowledge so that the meat is safe to eat once finished. This is part of the reason that dry-aged steak can't be found in most grocery stores. Needless to say, the average consumer won't have all the resources necessary to achieve this unique form of aging, especially not for the recommended 4 to 8 weeks.

However, if your heart is set on this technique, you can mimic dry-aged steak at home with common kitchen items in just a few days. Wrap your meat in paper towels before placing the cut into an aluminum pie tin with holes poked in it. Allow the meat to sit in a refrigerator (preferably one that won't be opened often) for about four days — a great use for that garage fridge. This will provide you with some of the desired concentrated beef flavor and the tender texture of dry-aged steak.

During the simulated aging process, the meat should shrink slightly in size, darken in color, and smell pleasantly bold. Don't take any risks with foodborne illness, though. Common signs that your dry-aged steak has gone bad include sliminess, the development of a green hue, or an unpleasantly rank odor.

