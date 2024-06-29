The Telltale Signs Your Dry Aged Steak Has Gone Bad

Dry-aging beef is an intersection of art and science. This ancient food prep technique intensifies the rich, beefy flavors of the meat and makes it more tender at all once. To pull it off, a raw steak is stored in a cold, well-ventilated space and left to dry out for a set amount of time, whether it be weeks or months. Seems pretty straightforward... right? Kind of, but if you're not careful, you might end up with a rotten slab of meat instead of a delicious delicacy.

Dry-aging is a scientific process, so the variables need to be controlled and monitored by a knowing eye. As the steak ages in its cool environment, its color will darken from bright to dark red, or nearly black or purple. The meat will likely shrink in size, and the surface might even sport a thin layer of mold.

These changes are all normal, even the mold growth — if you cut off the fuzzy layer and the meat is still red and lookin' good beneath, no worries. But a green hue on the steak is a bad sign, and so is any sliminess. If your steak demonstrates either of these attributes, it probably isn't safe to eat. Plus, the good old sniff test is a reliable method for detecting spoilage. If your steak smells rank and rotten, not pleasantly bold, sharp, and funky, you'll need to toss it out and restart from square one.