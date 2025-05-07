Why Most Grass-Fed Beef Will Never Earn The USDA Prime Label

USDA regulations categorize different cuts of beef with graded labels; inspectors look at the marbling, color, and age of products to make assessments. Compared with animals who have feasted on grasses, cattle who have eaten grains tend to run fatter, and their meat offers more of the marbling texture that is looked for when considering choice and prime labels. Marbling is the visibly white, veiny streaks of fat that can be found within meat. This fatty marbling is thought to add flavor and a tender quality to meat. Since most American-raised meat is fattened up with grains, this marbling assessment has become a standard for rating.

When cattle eat grains, the marbling becomes more prominent. Prime grade beef will have more marbling than choice meat, which is similarly high quality but won't have the same amount of marbling. Per the USDA, grass-fed meat comes from animals who have eaten grass their entire lives, with the exception of milk at younger ages. Grass-fed meat is taken from animals who have not been fed any grains. Some farmers choose to mix what their cattle are fed, starting with letting cattle feed on grasses then fattening them up on grains prior to slaughter. While cuts of beef are known for offering protein, vitamins, and minerals, grass-fed beef is thought to have more antioxidants and omega-3 and -6 fatty acids than other types of cattle.