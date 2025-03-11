The Difference Between FDA And USDA Food Regulations, Explained

If you've ever taken a good look at your food packaging, the names of the USDA and FDA will always come up. From the news, you probably vaguely understand that these alphabet organizations have something to do with food inspection ... but what exactly do they do, and why are they everywhere? Here's the deal: For a food product to be legally circulated in the U.S., it must first be inspected and approved by either the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Which organization handles what will depend on the kind of food in question. The USDA handles anything that's farmed, meaning domestic meat (think beef, pork, lamb, and so on), poultry, processed eggs, raw produce, and catfish (that's not a joke). Anything that doesn't fall into these categories is handled by the FDA: non-catfish seafood, game meat, shell eggs, dairy, and any food and beverage that's been "processed" (that is, frozen, canned, or bottled).

Still confused? No worries, even experts often argue about "who handles what" between the FDA and USDA. A simple frozen pizza is often used to demonstrate the confusing overlaps between the two. Since a cheese pizza only has dairy, it'd fall under the jurisdiction of the FDA. But what if you add even one slice of pepperoni? That's meat, so your one-slice-pepperoni pizza is now under the USDA's purview. This is why if we want to understand these organizations and the roles they play, we need to delve deeper into each one!