The Cheaper Cut Of Meat For Tender Pot Roast On A Budget

Making a pot roast is an investment — in time, effort, and even money — but it'll pay you back all week. One big cut of beef chuck can turn into a real meal for several people, and it can yield lunch leftovers for days later. The only issue is that beef chuck has gotten rather pricey these days, running $9 to $11 a pound, depending on the store. If pot roast is on the cards this weekend, pick up a few pounds of beef shank instead. It runs closer to $6.80 to $7 a pound at places like Whole Foods and Costco — a couple of bucks cheaper per pound, and with none of the tasty payoffs lost.

Beef shank is tough going in, dense with sinew and short on tenderness, the kind of cut that punishes anyone who tries to sear and serve it. That toughness comes down to how hard the muscle works during a steer's life. Given hours of slow roasting, though, that same sinew breaks down into gelatin, turning the meat fork-tender and lending the braising liquid a deep, meaty body. Bone-in shanks add even more richness to the pot as they cook, with a marrow bonus worth scraping onto toast once dinner's done.

Shank behaves exactly the same as chuck in the pot. Take your favorite pot roast recipe, swap out the cut, and follow every step to the letter — it'll still work. After three hours of braising, or until the meat is fork-tender, you'll have one heck of a treat coming out of the pot.