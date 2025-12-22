Ree Drummond Wants You To Leave This Classic Add-In Out Of Pot Roast

A significant part of what we love about pot roast is its classic simplicity. A relatively inexpensive cut of beef tossed in a pot with a few choice items transforms over the course of a few hours into fall-apart-tender meat and vegetables in a rich, delicious gravy. But just because your go-to recipe arrived on a sepia-toned notecard written down by a family member many years back does not mean that it can't be improved. In fact, that might mean that it is time for a simple experiment of omission, and Ree Drummond has just the item to try: potatoes.

Potatoes are an ingredient that you can reasonably expect to find in just about every pot roast recipe out there, so it might seem odd to leave them out of the list of vegetables to add to a pot roast, but in her own recipe, Drummond makes it clear that, for her, tossing in those tubers is a no. While she does note that adding the potatoes to the mix is a convenient way to cook the carbs alongside the meat and veg, in her opinion this often leads to potatoes that she describes as "mealy."

If the idea of a pot roast without potatoes sounds like a bridge too far, you don't need to worry, Drummond isn't suggesting that. Instead, she simply suggests that you serve the potatoes on the side, preferably as a nice crock of mash — though she is also open to baked potatoes.