This California-Born BBQ Style Features A Signature Cut More People Should Know About

The common list of American barbecue styles is familiar to most people at this point: Texas, Carolina, and Kansas City. But in coastal California, one of the country's lesser-known regional barbecue styles has perfected a cut of meat quite different from the rest. While Memphis may have its dry rubs and Kansas City its sweet molasses sauce, most other American styles focus on similar meat offerings like ribs, pulled pork, or brisket. Then you have Santa Maria-style barbecue, which utilizes one star meat that was once rarely seen outside its home state: tri-tip.

Born from the Spanish ranching tradition around its namesake town on California's Central Coast, Santa Maria barbecue is known for a simple live-fire style of cooking meat on skewers, usually over hot coals of local red oak. That high-heat technique makes it stand out against the usually low-and-slow methods of other brands of American barbecue. But the main event is the tri-tip, which comes from the bottom of the sirloin area of the cow, known for producing tender and flavorful cuts of beef.

This roast gets its name from the distinct shape of the cut, which forms an almost cone-like triangle shape. It is a large cut that is usually sold as a whole roast of around two pounds, which in Santa Maria barbecue is then grilled and sliced. But no matter how you plan to cook it, tri-tip is a wonderfully tasty cut that should find its way into your dinner rotation.