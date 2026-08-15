Marilyn Monroe's Kitchen Was Adorned With These Decorative Tiles. Here's How To Replicate Them Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in search of inspiration for jazzing up your kitchen, it helps to look to icons of the past known for their style. And who's more iconic than Marilyn Monroe? We know she had great taste in the kitchen in particular — Monroe's collection of cookbooks nabbed thousands at auction, for example. And the movie star had a space-age-like vintage refrigerator, too. One of the most statement-making details in her home, though, is one you'll want to copy; the good news is that it's an easy design upgrade to make. We're talking about gorgeous painted tiles Monroe hand-picked from Mexico, known as Talavera tiles.

These tiles were in the same kitchen as that sleek fridge, creating an interesting contrast between modern and traditional. The actress moved into her last home in Brentwood in 1962, and traveled back and forth to Mexico to find special pieces to decorate with. Monroe had unique hand-blown Mexican soda glass tumblers from this time, for instance. The tiles she chose were hand-painted and glazed terracotta. In patterns of vibrant blue, yellow, green, and orange, they covered Monroe's backsplash and lined the counters and oven, which you can see on The Marilyn Monroe Site. They popped beautifully against rich wood cabinets and counters, creating an artful, hacienda-style aesthetic. If you're pondering decor ideas to add more personality to your kitchen, you'll be glad to know you don't have to travel to Mexico or spend too much to achieve the vibrant look of Monroe's home: You can order tiles like this online.