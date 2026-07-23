The One-Of-A-Kind Drink Glasses Marilyn Monroe Used In Her Home Kitchen
Marilyn Monroe's glamorous Hollywood persona is well known, but some of the more intimate details collected from her home offer a more humble depiction of the star. As documented by The Marilyn Monroe Collection, Monroe had collected an assortment of Mexican soda glass tumblers. The pieces were hand-blown, most likely by Mexican tradesmen, making each blue and green glass unique in shape and color. While mass-produced glassware can be an easy default decision for homeowners looking to outfit a kitchen, these tumblers offered a hand-crafted touch that added warmth and individuality to Monroe's space.
The collection of tumbler glasses are believed to have been purchased during one of Monroe's many trips to Mexico in the early 1960s. During that time, she went to source furniture and accessories to decorate the home she purchased in Brentwood, California. The design of the bungalow borrowed inspiration from Mexican haciendas. A photo taken August 5, 1962 shows one of the glasses resting on the counter beside her kitchen sink, and the everyday object became a piece of history.
A glimpse of history
Eleven of these Mexican soda glass tumblers were included in a single lot in a 1999 auction at Christie's. During the "The Personal Property of Marilyn Monroe" sale, hundreds of items from Monroe's estate were placed up for bidding. Though sparkling jewelry and sequined dresses tend to captivate collectors, the inclusion of these drinking glasses show that even small windows into Monroe's domestic life are just as prized by the star's fans. "I love these types of items which give us a glimpse in to her day-to-day life," wrote a fan on Instagram. The glasses were sold for $5,175.
From Monroe's collection of cookbooks to how she enjoyed to her go-to champagne cocktail, Monroe's thoughtful choices reveal more depth than a polished on-screen image. In addition to the charming glasses, Monroe is also said to have owned rare yellow Le Creuset cookware, further evidence that her taste, even in the kitchen, leaned toward the beautiful and rare instead of what was convenient or expected.