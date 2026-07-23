The One-Of-A-Kind Drink Glasses Marilyn Monroe Used In Her Home Kitchen

Marilyn Monroe's glamorous Hollywood persona is well known, but some of the more intimate details collected from her home offer a more humble depiction of the star. As documented by The Marilyn Monroe Collection, Monroe had collected an assortment of Mexican soda glass tumblers. The pieces were hand-blown, most likely by Mexican tradesmen, making each blue and green glass unique in shape and color. While mass-produced glassware can be an easy default decision for homeowners looking to outfit a kitchen, these tumblers offered a hand-crafted touch that added warmth and individuality to Monroe's space.

The collection of tumbler glasses are believed to have been purchased during one of Monroe's many trips to Mexico in the early 1960s. During that time, she went to source furniture and accessories to decorate the home she purchased in Brentwood, California. The design of the bungalow borrowed inspiration from Mexican haciendas. A photo taken August 5, 1962 shows one of the glasses resting on the counter beside her kitchen sink, and the everyday object became a piece of history.