Marilyn Monroe's Personal Cookbooks Were Auctioned For A Whopping Price — And Revealed A Lot About Her

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From her iconic billowing white dress to the sexiest rendition of "Happy Birthday" for President John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe solidified herself in silver screen history, but that version of the star was nothing more than a carefully crafted persona. Before her days of fame and during any brief moment of solace she could grab between filming, Monroe was an unexpected homebody. She loved whipping up her own dishes or entertaining friends with lavish meals in the comfort of her own home. Monroe adored a wide range of foods, and some were prepared right from her quaint cookbook collection, which is still intact today. We rarely get an honest glimpse into the day-to-day lives of the rich and famous, especially those who have come and gone, but Monroe's modest cookbook collection resurfaced at an auction in 2021, with an estimated value reaching up to $75,000.

You can tell a lot about a person from their cookbooks, especially if they're not shy about scribbling in the margins and slipping little notes on their favorite pages, and Monroe never seemed to hesitate with a pen. As a star, she didn't have to cook for herself much, but that doesn't mean it didn't bring her great delight. Her cookbook collection consisted of two well-loved cookbooks that made that passion loud and clear — "The New Fanny Farmer Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" and "The New Joy of Cooking."