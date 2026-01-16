The 15 Kitchen Upgrades Homeowners Don't Regret
If you're thinking about making some improvements to your kitchen, either to increase the value of your home or just for your own benefit, the sheer number of options and decisions you need to make can feel a little overwhelming. Do you go for a timeless design or lean into trends? Should you prioritize practicality and function or go for aesthetics and style? How do you know what's really going to make a difference in your space further down the line?
That was a lot of questions, but luckily, there are many homeowners who have been through the kitchen upgrade and remodel process and have come out the other end wiser than ever. That's exactly why we searched the internet to get their advice as to the upgrades that they don't regret doing to their kitchens. Some of those changes were big in size and scope, while others were pretty small but meaningful.
Adding an island
Kitchen islands can be a little controversial. Some people don't love them, claiming that they get in the way and ruin the flow of the kitchen. But others are huge fans, noting that they give the room a center point and come with lots of extra storage space and room for food preparation. You can even add an extra sink; doing so may even add value to your home.
When we scanned Reddit, we found that, for the most part, people loved their kitchen islands. One user said that their partner had been against the idea, but when they eventually added one in, they realized it was actually a great addition to the kitchen. And they don't need to be too expensive. One user even claimed that they upgraded their kitchen with a $650 kitchen island from Amazon. Sure, $650 is hardly pocket change, but given that some islands can cost thousands of dollars, it's certainly a more budget-friendly option.
One person with crowded countertops said that adding an island gave them more space to cook. Another added that adding an island with a built-in microwave gave their kitchen more space. Overall, islands seem like a win to us.
Adding more storage space
There is, arguably, nothing more frustrating than not having enough space in your kitchen to store everything you need. Having enough space for all of your kitchenware and ingredients will make cooking and cleaning much easier and more efficient. But don't underestimate the impact clutter can have on your mental health and stress levels, either.
So, with that in mind, it is perhaps no surprise that many homeowners who have upgraded their kitchen to include more storage space do not regret it. You can do this by adding an extra row of cabinets, for example, or adding a few shelves. But adding more storage doesn't always mean having to install new storage; you can also alter your existing storage space to ensure you're using it to its full potential. There are a few ways of doing this; you could buy compact appliances that take up less room, for example, or install lazy Susans to keep things more organized.
Upgrading the range
Plenty of homeowners say that they didn't look back after upgrading their oven or stove. Many were particularly pleased with moving from a gas stove to an induction stove, noting that the latter was faster and more efficient at cooking food. Others preferred to stick with gas, but opted for a double oven instead of a single for more cooking space.
There are many benefits to upgrading your range, especially if the old one is quite dated. New ovens are generally more efficient than older models, and they often offer more features. Replacing your oven can also help you to save money in the long run, as they tend to require less energy to run (which means lower bills for you).
And another reason to upgrade your oven? Call us shallow, but there is the appearance element to consider, too. Whether you opt for stainless steel or classic black, newer ovens tend to be sleek, modern, and nicer to look at.
Adding soft-close hinges
Kitchens can be very noisy places. Between the whir of the blender, the rumble of the kettle, the beeping of the oven, it can all be quite overstimulating. Adding banging cabinet doors on top of that? Well, it might be enough to send some over the edge, especially if you're already in the middle of a very hands-on, slightly stress-inducing recipe. So thank goodness, then, that we now have soft-close hinges.
These hinges use an internal damper to stop the door from loudly banging shut. Instead, the door closes slowly and gently, reducing the damage to the cabinet (and helping keep your stress levels down). One Redditor said that they were so irritated by banging cabinet doors, they had started simply leaving all of the kitchen doors open. Installing soft-close hinges was a game changer for them.
They were far from alone. In fact, soft-close hinges come up time and time again when it comes to upgrades that kitchen owners are proud of. It's proof that seemingly simple swaps can make a huge difference and can take your kitchen to the next level.
Making a coffee bar
America is a nation of coffee lovers. In fact, according to the National Coffee Association, around two-thirds of U.S. adults drink coffee daily. If you're among them, of course, you can head to Starbucks or your local coffee shop to get your daily caffeine fix. But some homeowners say that adding a coffee bar to their kitchen was a game changer.
One Redditor said that they added a coffee bar to their kitchen, complete with a small sink, space for cups, and cabinets. This allowed them to make their morning coffee with ease, as all of the appliances and equipment they needed were neatly stored together. If you want to make your own coffee bar, you don't have to add a sink and cabinets to make it an easy coffee-making spot. You can gather everything you need on a rolling bar cart, for example, or maybe just add a few shelves to store all of your coffee-making equipment.
Getting a refrigerator just for beverages
If you're a big soda drinker or just love having a range of beverages to choose from, it might make sense to get a second refrigerator just for your favorite drinks. On Reddit, several homeowners have done just that, and they claim it helps to free up space in their main food refrigerator.
Some have also speculated whether it helps them save energy, as they are opening and closing their large refrigerator fewer times. That said, research actually suggests the opposite is true. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, removing a second refrigerator if it's not needed may help you save money on energy bills.
But there's no doubt that a second refrigerator can make life easier. If you like to host parties and gatherings, for example, it'll ensure you always have enough storage space for all your drinks. And, of course, second refrigerators can also help with food overflow, which is particularly important for large households.
Installing an instant boiling water tap
Boiling water taps feel like a very modern invention, but they were actually first developed back in the 1970s. Back then, a Dutch inventor named Henri Peteri decided it was time to take instant soup to the next level. He didn't think people should have to wait for the kettle to boil to have their lunch, so he set about creating the very first prototype for a boiling water tap.
Peteri started selling the tap to friends and family in 1974, but it wasn't until the 1990s that Dutch company Quooker launched the first commercial boiling water tap to market. And many people are incredibly grateful for the invention. In fact, the boiling water tap comes up time and time again when people discuss kitchen improvements that they love on social media. One Redditor said that after installing one of the taps, they never want to go back to waiting for a kettle ever again.
People love the hot water tap for many reasons. Of course, it can be used to make instant soup like Peteri intended, but it can also be used to make hot beverages, blanch ingredients, and for disinfecting too.
Adding a dishwasher
Doing the dishes by hand can be time-consuming and dull, so it makes sense that many people say that adding a dishwasher to their kitchen is an upgrade they don't regret. But the benefits of a dishwasher stretch even further than just the time they save. They also conserve water, too. In fact, according to one study by the U.K. consumer testing platform Which?, washing up 14 place settings by hand would require around 63 liters of water, but the average dishwasher could clean the same amount using just under 13 liters.
We hear you: But what about the money? Well, while the initial cost of installing a dishwasher might be expensive, in the long run, it might actually help you reduce your household expenses. This is ultimately because of the energy they save, especially when they are run on the eco-setting with a full load.
Adding a garbage disposal
A garbage disposal, which can be attached to the sink, is a very handy kitchen gadget that pulverizes food scraps in a grind chamber until they're small enough to enter the wastewater system. Many homeowners who have chosen to install one say they have become a super convenient part of their routine. In fact, some say they could never go back to living without one after having one installed.
It makes sense: All you need to do is scrape the scraps into the sink, turn it on, and bye-bye food waste. As well as convenience, a garbage disposal will also help to prevent unpleasant odors from seeping into your kitchen via the trash can, which is a big plus. Important note: While many foods can safely be put through the garbage disposal, some scraps are not suitable for this kitchen appliance, so it's important to do your research before you throw everything into it.
Swapping bottom cabinets for pull-out drawers
Many homeowners say that swapping lower cabinets for pull-out drawers is a game-changer. One of the biggest benefits to doing this is that you can pull out a drawer and easily see everything inside. Otherwise, you'll need to get on your hands and knees to pull items out of a deep cabinet. That's a lot of energy for a simple kitchen task, especially if you need to cook multiple times a day.
Many people also find that drawers are easier to organize than cabinets. If you have multiple drawers, you can separate them into different groups: pots for one drawer, herbs and spices in another, plates in the next — you get the drift. This ultimately saves you a lot of time in the long run, as you'll know where everything is. Bliss.
Getting a magnetic knife strip
Sure, a knife block is a handy way to store your knives, but many homeowners say that, after installing a magnetic knife strip, they wouldn't go back to any other way of storage. The reasons for that vary, including keeping the knives from touching other items in the kitchen that could contaminate them. Another plus of using a magnetic knife strip is that it actually helps the knives stay sharp. Knife blocks, however, can actually cause knives to become blunt faster, as the sharp edge of the knife rubs against the wood every time you take it out or place it back in.
The obvious advantage to having a magnetic knife strip? You can clearly see your knife selection, meaning you can quickly and easily grab the right knife without having to rifle through a cutlery drawer (which also reduces the risk of accidental cuts).
Adding a second sink
Another handy kitchen upgrade that many homeowners swear by is a second kitchen sink. On the surface, it sounds a little excessive. But actually, adding another sink to your kitchen can be incredibly useful. One Redditor said that they have one sink on one side of the kitchen next to the food preparation area, and another where the dishwasher is. This easily allows two people to cook and clean the kitchen simultaneously and without getting in each other's way.
As we mentioned earlier, you can also opt to have a second sink on your kitchen island if you have one. Rohit Bhoite, founder of RB House of Design, told Tasting Table in an interview about adding sinks to kitchen islands that adding a sink can turn your kitchen into a more functional space. Another big pro of installing a sink on your island? The way it looks, of course. There's no doubt that a kitchen island with a sleek sink installed looks particularly modern and stylish.
Painting boring cabinets
Not all kitchen upgrades need to be expensive. In fact, sometimes, taking your space to the next level just involves a tin of paint, a paintbrush, and some spare time. Many argue that painting over dull kitchen cabinets is a low-cost way to give your kitchen a bit of a temporary facelift, especially if you're saving up for a new kitchen and can't afford to make expensive improvements just yet.
If you do it right, painted cabinets can even look good for years to come. One Redditor said they used a Rustoleum cabinet kit to paint their kitchen cabinets, and six years later, it still looked pretty decent and has very few chips. The key to longevity is all in the prep. Make sure your cabinets are clean and dry before you start painting and sand off any smooth or glossy surfaces beforehand to help the paint stick.
Replacing old windows or adding new ones
For many homeowners, investing in ways to bring more natural light into their kitchen is a no-brainer. It makes sense: Natural light doesn't just look nice, it's also good for us, too. In fact, research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health suggests having access to more natural light at home may even improve our sleep quality. Having more light and adding windows can also have a big impact on how the room is perceived: One Reddit user said they sacrificed upper cabinets to install a big window in their kitchen instead, and found that doing so made the room look much bigger.
Many Reddit users said that replacing old windows also made a big difference to their kitchen. Again, it doesn't just help the space by improving the aesthetics; newer windows can also help to regulate a room's temperature, reduce noise pollution, and improve insulation.
Installing a pull-out trash can
Finally, we're talking trash. Many homeowners say that having a pull-out trash can is a necessity in their kitchen, as it helps to keep the space looking tidy and clean. You can simply scrape any scraps from the countertops into the trash, and then close the drawer. It's like it was never there. Let's be honest, nobody wants to look at their trash all of the time.
But there are other reasons to install a pull out trash can, aside from aesthetics. It's actually much more hygienic, as it keeps any bacteria away from the main workspace. It also keeps your trash hidden from children (and any sneaky pets), and helps to reduce any unpleasant odors from leaking out into the kitchen. Finally, it gives you more floor space. And that's a very big positive for anyone with a small kitchen (if you know you know).