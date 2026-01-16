The 15 Kitchen Upgrades Homeowners Don't Regret

Kitchen islands can be a little controversial. Some people don't love them, claiming that they get in the way and ruin the flow of the kitchen. But others are huge fans, noting that they give the room a center point and come with lots of extra storage space and room for food preparation. You can even add an extra sink; doing so may even add value to your home.

When we scanned Reddit, we found that, for the most part, people loved their kitchen islands. One user said that their partner had been against the idea, but when they eventually added one in, they realized it was actually a great addition to the kitchen. And they don't need to be too expensive. One user even claimed that they upgraded their kitchen with a $650 kitchen island from Amazon. Sure, $650 is hardly pocket change, but given that some islands can cost thousands of dollars, it's certainly a more budget-friendly option.

One person with crowded countertops said that adding an island gave them more space to cook. Another added that adding an island with a built-in microwave gave their kitchen more space. Overall, islands seem like a win to us.