10 Pros And Cons To Adding A Sink In Your Kitchen Island

If you have decided to take the plunge and add an island to your kitchen, integrating a sink within the design serves as the next logical step. According to Rohit Bhoite, the island sink was devised to keep in line with the ideal triangular kitchen layout. But precisely what does the golden triangle mean for kitchen design? The theory posits that the stove, the sink, and the refrigerator should be placed within optimal distance of each other to maintain an efficient workflow within the kitchen.

By adding a sink to the island alongside a burner, Bhoite says, one can have handy access for essentially anything needed while cooking up a meal. "If your island is used as a breakfast counter for kids in the morning, the island sink becomes even more functional," he observes. For starters, you can expect to have access to drinking water from the tap at hand's reach. Having a sink on the island also makes post-breakfast clean-up easier on hectic mornings.

The wide canvas of a kitchen island also makes it an ideal candidate for a secondary prep sink. For kitchens with multiple cooks working simultaneously, a secondary sink allows everyone uninterrupted ease of access. A second sink located on the island also serves as an ideal spot for chopping, rinsing, and prepping ingredients without having dirty dishes in your way.