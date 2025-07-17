Give Your Kitchen Island Huge Style Points With A Waterfall Look

Kitchens have long been referred to as the "heart" of a home for good reason. It's a gathering space, a teaching space, and somewhere that tiny hands grasp tiny whisks and recipes are passed down over generations. We all decorate and design our spaces differently, so while you might opt for a movable butcher block (a way to extend your kitchen island while also adding a useful bonus), someone else might prefer no kitchen island at all. Or there's always waterfall countertops, the latest design trend taking the home renovation world by storm.

A waterfall countertop is a design that entails extending the material of an island countertop all the way to the floor, creating a look quite literally reminiscent of a waterfall. While most kitchen islands feature a slab of granite or stone on top and wooden sides connecting to the floor, the idea here is that the island's material flows from top to bottom. It's meant to look like one continuous piece, even though it's fairly common that the edges of these waterfall countertops are squared. It's a rather dramatic addition to a kitchen, so if you're looking to gain huge style points and upgrade your space with a modern, luxury vibe, this might be right up your alley. Or, if you need more time to think, here's how to choose the perfect kitchen island for your space, according to two experts.