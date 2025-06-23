How To Extend Your Kitchen Island While Also Adding A Useful Bonus

We spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so it's only natural that we want the space to be as stylish as possible. Whether you're preparing gourmet meals on a daily basis or only stepping foot in the kitchen to go from the refrigerator to the microwave, heating a cup of the microwavable mac and cheese brand we always have on hand, you can't avoid it. Having an island in your kitchen can create that unique dynamic and versatility that most chefs only dream of, but maybe you're still hoping to add a little more surface area for prep work.

You can easily extend that kitchen island without breaking ground on major renovations by sticking a butcher block prep table on the end. These four-legged tables made from butcher block can range in size, so there are plenty of options to fit whatever space you have. Not only will this manageable addition give you extra space to utilize those tips for the perfect homemade sushi night, but it'll also make room in your cabinets since you won't have to store a pesky cutting board ever again. Plus, the warm browns of a butcher block can bring warmth into an otherwise cold, granite-filled kitchen, since country kitchens are all the rage these days.