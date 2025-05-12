The Smartest Way To Store Kitchen Knives Without A Block

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few kitchen tools are more essential than the knife, and chances are you've got a whole assortment. There are over 30 different types of knives with differing purposes. The exact selection you need depends on what you get up to in the kitchen — sushi enthusiasts might have a yanagiba knife, uniquely designed for raw fish, for example – but you likely at least have staples like a paring knife, a chef's knife, a serrated knife, and a butcher's knife. Knives require care and caution to both maintain their quality and avoid kitchen accidents, which is where proper storage comes in. The block is one of the most common solutions, but it doesn't work for everyone. You might not have the counter space, or you might only have room too close to the sink, where moisture can damage the wood over time. How can you store knives neatly, safely, and even stylishly without a block?

Magnetic strips and drawer organizers will be your best bets. Both keep knives close and handy so you can grab whatever you need while prepping or cooking. They also keep knives separate so they don't clang together or against other tools, dulling and damaging them. And both can keep knives out of the way when they're not in use. There are also options like rolled bags if you ever transport your knives, and more decorative solutions.