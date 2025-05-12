The Smartest Way To Store Kitchen Knives Without A Block
Few kitchen tools are more essential than the knife, and chances are you've got a whole assortment. There are over 30 different types of knives with differing purposes. The exact selection you need depends on what you get up to in the kitchen — sushi enthusiasts might have a yanagiba knife, uniquely designed for raw fish, for example – but you likely at least have staples like a paring knife, a chef's knife, a serrated knife, and a butcher's knife. Knives require care and caution to both maintain their quality and avoid kitchen accidents, which is where proper storage comes in. The block is one of the most common solutions, but it doesn't work for everyone. You might not have the counter space, or you might only have room too close to the sink, where moisture can damage the wood over time. How can you store knives neatly, safely, and even stylishly without a block?
Magnetic strips and drawer organizers will be your best bets. Both keep knives close and handy so you can grab whatever you need while prepping or cooking. They also keep knives separate so they don't clang together or against other tools, dulling and damaging them. And both can keep knives out of the way when they're not in use. There are also options like rolled bags if you ever transport your knives, and more decorative solutions.
Choosing the right knife-storage option for your kitchen
Magnetic strips are a smart choice. Sticking your knives' blades into a block's closed-off slots can foster the growth of bacteria if they're not totally clean and dry, whereas open-air strips don't offer that environment. They'll keep knives out of reach for little ones, but easily within reach for you while you're cooking. They can also look quite sharp — pun intended — in terms of modern kitchen decor. Choose a magnetic strip in rich acacia wood for just $24, or find a sleek stainless steel strip on Amazon. Place your strip where you like the look of it and where you can easily access it. Ensure it's too high for children to reach, and for the same reason why you shouldn't leave knives in the sink — moisture build-up leads to rust — make sure there's some distance there.
If you have drawer space, an organizer keeps knives protected yet accessible. Try a bamboo organizer that fits 16 knives of different sizes or a more compact insert for nine knives. Store knives blade up to prevent dulling. Other alternatives are less common but just as handy, depending on how you cook — if you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner at a cousin's house, for instance, a roll bag to store and transport knives helps. You can also go a more decorative route: A magnetic acacia wood block is thinner than a traditional block; it takes up less space and is open, avoiding bacteria accumulation.