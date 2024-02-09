Why You Should Stop Leaving Your Knives In The Sink

Quick show of hands — who's guilty of leaving their freshly washed cutlery at the bottom of the sink at least once? Well, you're not alone! We've all done it at some point. While it might seem harmless, this habit can wreak havoc on your knives (and other cutleries and utensils) if it becomes a regular occurrence.

The sink is a receptacle for all things dirty and wet. After a few rounds of dirty plates and bowls, you'll find a bunch of food scraps accumulating at the sink's bottom. If you've just painstakingly cleaned your knives, all those food bits will cling right back onto the metal, undoing all your hard work.

Your knife set often has to share their sink real estate with heavyweight items like pots, pans, and mixing bowls, too. When these clunky items are dropped, which happens more often than we'd like to admit, they can sometimes damage the delicate edges of knife blades, causing chips or cracks. There's also the safety concern. A hidden, sharp blade under a mound of dishes that you have to sift through is a scary thought. It's in your knives' interest (as well as your safety) that you take some time to set them aside, out of the sink, once you're done washing them.