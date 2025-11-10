This Kitchen Island Upgrade Instantly Adds Tons Of Value To Your Home
Close your eyes. Picture your ideal island. It probably has a smooth, expansive surface, with room to spread out and relax. It might even feature the peaceful sound of running water from a sink. A kitchen island with a built-in sink will not only transform your prepping and cooking experience, but it can also drive up the value of your entire home.
Tasting Table spoke with Carmine Argano, owner of Creative Design Ceramic Tile & Bath, about the perks of adding a sink to your kitchen island. "A kitchen island with a sink ... makes cooking and cleanup much easier." If you frequently find yourself washing vegetables in your sink, then dripping everywhere while you transfer them to your counter to prepare them for cooking, consolidating your workspace can completely streamline your food prep process. He goes on to say, "If you have enough space, it does increase the value of your property." Indeed, many buyers view a kitchen island sink as a useful and high-end upgrade that boosts the value of your home, giving your house an edge when you put it on the market.
According to Argano, the best types of sink to install in your island are a prep or a bar sink, but if you're having trouble deciding, check out our ultimate guide to choosing a sink for your kitchen. "You need to keep things functional and avoid crowding the island," Argano said. "If you can do this bit, there's no reason to avoid adding a kitchen island with a sink."
The pros and cons of adding in a kitchen island sink
The convenience and resale value boost of adding a sink to your kitchen island can't be beat, but there are plenty of other advantages, too. A built-in sink helps you stay engaged with guests when you're entertaining. Instead of having your back to them while you wash and clear dishes at a traditional countertop sink, an island sink allows you to be part of the conversation with friends and family when they're gathered around the space.
Additionally, it also allows you to keep different workstations separate. You don't have to worry about whisking raw eggs near fresh fruit as you can wash the produce in your island's sink and handle raw ingredients on the countertop in a totally different location. But there are pros and cons to adding a sink in your kitchen island.
Island sinks do eat into your counter space, so it's worth considering where your priorities really lie. On top of that, they can be complicated and expensive to install. Argano told Tasting Table, "This is an extensive renovation and certainly not a weekend project. That's because you've to run plumbing lines, vents, and at times even cut into the floor." Depending on the materials you choose, island sinks and the plumbing hookups they require can cost between $1,000 and $5,000. If you're also adding or renovating the island, you're looking at an additional several thousand dollars. However, it may be worth it for a change that can truly transform how you use your home.