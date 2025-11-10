This Kitchen Island Upgrade Instantly Adds Tons Of Value To Your Home

Close your eyes. Picture your ideal island. It probably has a smooth, expansive surface, with room to spread out and relax. It might even feature the peaceful sound of running water from a sink. A kitchen island with a built-in sink will not only transform your prepping and cooking experience, but it can also drive up the value of your entire home.

Tasting Table spoke with Carmine Argano, owner of Creative Design Ceramic Tile & Bath, about the perks of adding a sink to your kitchen island. "A kitchen island with a sink ... makes cooking and cleanup much easier." If you frequently find yourself washing vegetables in your sink, then dripping everywhere while you transfer them to your counter to prepare them for cooking, consolidating your workspace can completely streamline your food prep process. He goes on to say, "If you have enough space, it does increase the value of your property." Indeed, many buyers view a kitchen island sink as a useful and high-end upgrade that boosts the value of your home, giving your house an edge when you put it on the market.

According to Argano, the best types of sink to install in your island are a prep or a bar sink, but if you're having trouble deciding, check out our ultimate guide to choosing a sink for your kitchen. "You need to keep things functional and avoid crowding the island," Argano said. "If you can do this bit, there's no reason to avoid adding a kitchen island with a sink."