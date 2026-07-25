The Sleek Vintage Refrigerator Marilyn Monroe Kept At Her Brentwood Home
The world's fascination with Marilyn Monroe hasn't slowed since her untimely death in 1962. In fact, it only heightened it. With this desire to know more about the glamorous icon, we find ourselves searching for details in the most innocuous of items: her refrigerator. One of the most striking pieces in the only home she ever independently owned was downright practical: a stainless steel Hotpoint freezer-refrigerator. Photographs of the kitchen show the sleek appliance standing among the Mexican-tiled decor she personally selected after buying the Brentwood home in early '62. Monroe spent some time down there after her divorce from Arthur Miller, and a Mexican buffet is considered by many to be her last meal, though that remains a mystery.
After years of living in rented apartments and homes, Monroe craved comfort, which is evident in her hand-picked colorful tiles, furniture, and decorative pieces from Taxco, Mexico. Her Le Creuset cookware collection no doubt blended beautifully as well. The kitchen was a mix of warmth and modernity; alongside the handcrafted Mexican accents stood the sleek Hotpoint refrigerator. Considering many mid-century kitchens were dominated by pastels, this stainless steel model was remarkably contemporary and relatively uncommon.
Hotpoint itself was once one of America's best-known appliance manufacturers. Founded in the early 20th century, it was later bought by General Electric. The brand was known for introducing practical innovations that appealed to the newly created middle class in the 1950s. Surprisingly, many of these mid-century fridges were smarter than the modern ones we have now.
Her stainless steel fridge was a rarity at the time
Although Monroe's exact model has never been publicly identified — though some have dated it to 1952 — many Hotpoint refrigerators at that time featured automatic defrost systems, adjustable shelving, butter and egg storage, and large vegetable crispers. The stainless steel model is especially notable for its modern, space-age aesthetic. Today, stainless steel models are ubiquitous to the point that they're no longer the most trendy appliance, but back then, they were quite unique. This Hotpoint was likely at the cutting edge of refrigeration technology at the time.
It's unclear whether Monroe personally selected the Hotpoint refrigerator herself or if it came with the house when purchased. We do know she liked to cook, especially this labor-intensive, decadent stuffing recipe. We also know that she considered her domestic haven to be a true reflection of her. She famously told Life Magazine: "Anybody who likes my house, I'm sure I'll get along with." In 2024, her Brentwood home was declared a historic landmark and saved from destruction.
While the house is remembered as the place where she spent the final months of her life, it's also a glimpse of her personal tastes and priorities. Monroe's kitchen captured that transitional moment in America where traditional craftsmanship mixed with revolutionary modern conveniences. That's not unlike Marilyn herself, a woman in her 30s who was finally free to create the kitchen of her dreams. She craved both comfort and style, and this Brentwood home allowed her to have both.