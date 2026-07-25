The Sleek Vintage Refrigerator Marilyn Monroe Kept At Her Brentwood Home

The world's fascination with Marilyn Monroe hasn't slowed since her untimely death in 1962. In fact, it only heightened it. With this desire to know more about the glamorous icon, we find ourselves searching for details in the most innocuous of items: her refrigerator. One of the most striking pieces in the only home she ever independently owned was downright practical: a stainless steel Hotpoint freezer-refrigerator. Photographs of the kitchen show the sleek appliance standing among the Mexican-tiled decor she personally selected after buying the Brentwood home in early '62. Monroe spent some time down there after her divorce from Arthur Miller, and a Mexican buffet is considered by many to be her last meal, though that remains a mystery.

After years of living in rented apartments and homes, Monroe craved comfort, which is evident in her hand-picked colorful tiles, furniture, and decorative pieces from Taxco, Mexico. Her Le Creuset cookware collection no doubt blended beautifully as well. The kitchen was a mix of warmth and modernity; alongside the handcrafted Mexican accents stood the sleek Hotpoint refrigerator. Considering many mid-century kitchens were dominated by pastels, this stainless steel model was remarkably contemporary and relatively uncommon.

Hotpoint itself was once one of America's best-known appliance manufacturers. Founded in the early 20th century, it was later bought by General Electric. The brand was known for introducing practical innovations that appealed to the newly created middle class in the 1950s. Surprisingly, many of these mid-century fridges were smarter than the modern ones we have now.