The Kitchen Appliance Trend That's Challenging Stainless Steel

If you are planning a renovation, you might want to think twice before adding stainless steel to your kitchen. Although it has long been considered a versatile and practical option, the material has been taking a back seat among home owners in favor of a more fashionable alternative: panel-ready appliances. Panel-ready appliances have unfinished front panels that are designed to be outfitted to match your kitchen's surrounding cabinetry. Whether solid wood, acrylic, or metal, or flat-front, Shaker-style, or recessed, the panels will be made out of the same material as your cabinets to create a cohesive design aesthetic.

There are two types of panels used for panel-ready cabinets: overlay, or integrated. An overlay panel is one that is adhered to the front of the appliance, and will extend slightly out so that the appliance isn't quite flushed with the surrounding counters or cabinets. An integrated panel, which is often more expensive, is installed on a slightly smaller version of a traditional appliance to achieve true counter-depth. The result is a sleek design that makes your kitchen look larger. But, like any other kitchen design choice, you should always consider the pros and cons – especially if you're buying panel-ready kitchen appliances and you plan to do this.