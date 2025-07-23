Only Buy Panel-Ready Kitchen Appliances If You Plan To Do This
Though your dishwasher could have a lifespan of 12 years (or longer), if it's time to replace it, you might consider buying a panel-ready appliance — meaning one that's intended to blend right in with your existing kitchen cabinets or wall space, matching design elements like color, material, and depth. These types of appliances, whether it be a refrigerator or dishwasher, come with a flat, unfinished surface, in which custom paneling is meant to be applied by the consumer. So it's important to note that you should only buy panel-ready kitchen appliances if you plan to do one important step: cover them with cabinetry. Otherwise the appliances will look bare and out of place kept as received, since (hence the name) they're designed to have panels added to the front.
The whole point of installing panel-ready kitchen appliances is to have them all but disappear into the existing scenery, creating a spacious, sleek ambience. The result is a functional kitchen element that matches existing cabinets, which can create the illusion of more space. This is the perfect choice for those wanting to make small kitchens appear less cluttered, or for creating the perfect minimalist kitchen — no matter the size. But remember, the whole point is to cover them, so don't take on the project if you're not ready to spend the time and money adding panels.
More considerations before buying panel-ready items
When contemplating whether a panel-ready fridge or dishwasher works with your kitchen design goals (and the time you're willing to put in paneling them), you might consider things like cost, energy to install, and alternative items on the market. For instance, a panel-ready refrigerator is said to be a little less high maintenance to clean compared to stainless steel, which can show smudges and fingerprints easily. And panel-ready items could be less expensive upfront than stainless steel appliances. However, the cost to buy paneling and possibly hire someone to cover the kit in cabinetry — if you're not going to DIY it — could be more or less the same price when all is said and done.
Also think about whether the panel-style will fit in with your current kitchen design, unless you're already totally remodeling the space. Either way, do your research and break out the tape measure to avoid making common mistakes people make when buying a new refrigerator, like not ensuring your panel-ready appliance is the correct depth to match your counter. Overall, panel-ready appliances like fridges, wine coolers, or freezers are a fun accent in your kitchen with the right styling know-how and cabinetry installation. Just remember: The whole point is for the appliance to blend in, so it needs to be flush with the counter and cabinets.