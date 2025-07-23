Only Buy Panel-Ready Kitchen Appliances If You Plan To Do This

Though your dishwasher could have a lifespan of 12 years (or longer), if it's time to replace it, you might consider buying a panel-ready appliance — meaning one that's intended to blend right in with your existing kitchen cabinets or wall space, matching design elements like color, material, and depth. These types of appliances, whether it be a refrigerator or dishwasher, come with a flat, unfinished surface, in which custom paneling is meant to be applied by the consumer. So it's important to note that you should only buy panel-ready kitchen appliances if you plan to do one important step: cover them with cabinetry. Otherwise the appliances will look bare and out of place kept as received, since (hence the name) they're designed to have panels added to the front.

The whole point of installing panel-ready kitchen appliances is to have them all but disappear into the existing scenery, creating a spacious, sleek ambience. The result is a functional kitchen element that matches existing cabinets, which can create the illusion of more space. This is the perfect choice for those wanting to make small kitchens appear less cluttered, or for creating the perfect minimalist kitchen — no matter the size. But remember, the whole point is to cover them, so don't take on the project if you're not ready to spend the time and money adding panels.