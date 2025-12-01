15 Renter-Friendly Ways To Add Personality To Your Kitchen
Your kitchen is a functional space, where you go to cook your daily meals, prepare snacks for your loved ones, and mix up the occasional simple cocktail recipe. But just because it's a space that you're working in doesn't mean you shouldn't prioritize aesthetics. After all, many individuals and families spend a lot of time in their kitchens, so it's a place you probably want to look and feel nice. However, when you're renting a house or an apartment, you may feel like it's not possible to follow the top design trends to add personality to your kitchen. Painting the walls, replacing the cabinets, and installing new countertops may not be an option, but we're here to give you renter-friendly ways to give your kitchen more personality and pizazz.
Whether you're looking for totally free ways to upgrade your kitchen or you're willing to invest some money in those renter-friendly improvements, we have ideas that will take the kitchen in your rented space to a whole new level. And when you're ready to pack up and move, you won't have to have any awkward conversations with your landlord.
Using peel-and-stick backsplash tiles
Arguably, one of the best ways to add more personality to your kitchen is to change up the backsplash. A good backsplash not only protects the wall behind your countertops from, well, splashes (and other messes), but it can also add a pop of color, texture, and/or character to your kitchen. Removing the tile backsplash from your rented kitchen and installing your own backsplash, though, likely isn't going to go over well with your landlord. These days, you can find peel-and-stick backsplash tiles that allow you to experiment with different looks in your kitchen. Whether you want to go for a super bold color or you're looking for something more muted, you should be able to find a peel-and-stick backsplash tile look that complements your existing decor.
Keep in mind that even these peel-and-stick tiles can sometimes damage the wall to which they're attached. Therefore, you'll probably want to check your lease or consult with your landlord about whether you can, in fact, use peel-and-stick tiles where you want to place them.
Installing battery-operated lights under your cabinets
Some assume that a kitchen that's lacking style and personality just needs more stuff: more decor, more textures, more going on. But sometimes, it's simply lighting that can make the biggest difference in the way your kitchen looks. Good lighting can make or break a decor scheme — and similarly, can make or break your favorite recipes. That's why we think it's such a good idea to install battery-operated lights under your cabinets. This doesn't require you to mess with any wiring or electricity. Simply stick the lights under the cabinets, make sure they have fresh batteries, and suddenly, you'll notice that your kitchen is flooded with light.
Again, using battery-operated lights will often involve some sort of adhesive that will stick to your cabinets, so you may want to get the go-ahead from your landlord before you make the upgrade. Alternatively, you can look for lights that are attached to the cabinets with magnets or some other non-adhesive attachment.
Using decorative jars and vases for organization
If you have a cabinet full of drawers, vases, or other vessels that you don't use regularly, then you've just hit a treasure trove of kitchen decor. Jars and vases can display a range of items — from kitchen utensils to dry goods — in an aesthetically pleasing way. Plus, using them for organization might just make it easier for you to find what you need around the kitchen (instead of rummaging in the back of your pantry for those dried kidney beans you know you have on hand).
If you don't already have many jars or vases to work with, that's no problem. You probably have some in your fridge you can use. Empty pasta sauce jars (and other types of jars) can be cleaned and then used for both storage and decoration. We especially like using upcycled jars because it's a great way to make your kitchen look a bit more appealing while leaning into sustainability in your home.
Decorating with mixed and matched art
When some people imagine decorating any space, including their kitchen, they think that they have to get a bunch of art that matches, fits a specific vibe, or works well together in the same space. While that can look good if you're going for more of a streamlined look, it won't necessarily add much personality to your kitchen. Instead, consider mixing and matching art to put in your kitchen to give it more of an interesting, eclectic vibe.
You know that painting you did in college, the drawing you bought from a local artist at a craft fair, or even your child's framed scribbles? Those pieces of art can all find a home in your kitchen. Whether you collect pieces of art from around your home or you go out trying to find specific pieces that will add more personality to your kitchen walls, mixed and matched art almost always makes for a more interesting space.
Utilizing vinyl floor tiles
Flooring is another part of your kitchen's decor that changes its overall look, and if you've ever lived in an apartment with dated kitchen tiles, you know that it can distract you visually. But when it comes to renter-friendly upgrades, ripping out the kitchen tiles and replacing them with new ones is likely going to cost you your entire deposit (and then some, if you're unlucky). These days, though, you can find vinyl peel-and-stick flooring tiles that can transform your kitchen in a matter of hours. Then, when you're ready to move, you can simply peel them off the floor, and in most cases, the original tiles will still be intact.
However, this is another upgrade you'll want to check with your landlord about. Unfortunately, peel-and-stick flooring can sometimes damage the subfloors in a kitchen, which is obviously a problem if you're renting.
Decorating your fridge with magnets and photos
Sometimes, the simplest upgrades can add more personality to your kitchen than even the boldest and most involved peel-and-stick products. For example, if your fridge looks blank and empty with nothing on it to distract from its functionality, you might want to start decorating it with magnets and photos. Not only will this give the eye something to look at when you're scanning your kitchen, but it also serves as a trigger for your memory, giving you daily reminders about your favorite people, special trips you've taken, and memories you don't want to forget.
Yes, this does involve — gasp! — actually printing your photos out instead of just leaving them in your phone's camera roll for all of eternity, but we think it's worth the time and the money to have actual, tangible photos in your kitchen as decoration. Fasten them to the fridge with cute magnets, and you've instantly given your kitchen more personality.
Using renter-friendly wallpaper
Changing up the walls in your kitchen is one of the best ways to add more personality to the space. Unfortunately, though, doing anything to the walls is one of the biggest no-nos when it comes to renting. Most of the time, your landlord is not going to look fondly upon your bold accent wall and even less so upon the wallpaper that they'll have to spend time scraping off after you've moved out. The good news is that you can now find renter-friendly wallpaper that's actually removable once you're ready to move.
Just note that even removable wallpapers can sometimes damage the walls beneath them. In some scenarios, this might require repainting. Therefore, this is another upgrade that you should probably check with your landlord about. Additionally, look for positive reviews on the removable wallpaper you're interested in to determine if it tends to release easily from walls. Lastly, make sure you're using the wallpaper of your choosing on smooth (not textured) kitchen walls.
Keeping herbs and other plants in your kitchen
If you ask us, there's no better decor than plants. Not only do they add beautiful greenery to any space they inhabit, but it's also nice to have a living thing to take care of. And in some cases, the plants you keep in your kitchen might even play a functional role. Obviously, herbs are a great option, particularly if you use them in your cooking often. Parsley, chives, and basil are all great herbs to keep in your kitchen to give it a pop of color (and give your food a pop of flavor in the process). Even if you don't want to go out and buy a plant, you can always propagate scallions from scratch and keep them growing on your windowsill for some extra visual interest.
When you don't have a ton of extra countertop space to place a plant in your kitchen, look for alternative spots for your plants, like the top of the fridge. Hanging plants — particularly near windows or light sources — can also make for a dreamy atmosphere within your kitchen.
Swapping out your cabinet knobs
Small details and little touches can make all the difference in the world when you're trying to find ways to add personality to your kitchen. The cabinet knobs are one detail in your rented kitchen that you may not have given much thought to. They might seem like they don't really matter much on the visual front, but in some cases, swapping out those knobs can completely transform the look of your kitchen. Whether you choose a totally different style than the one you currently have (like going from a traditional design to a more modern one) or you just want to try a different color or finish, this is a simple, renter-friendly swap that can make for a beautiful kitchen upgrade.
With a few exceptions, most kitchen cabinet knobs are the same size, but you should double-check before you buy. Then, the only thing you'll need to make the switch is a screwdriver. Adding a flair of personality to your kitchen is easier than you thought.
Using decorative hand towels
In a lot of rooms in your house, decoration may be just that: decoration, and nothing more. But in the kitchen, decor can also offer some level of functionality. That's certainly the case when it comes to hand towels. You need them so you have something to dry the dishes and wipe your hands with while you're working in the kitchen. But as long as they have to be there, it doesn't hurt to make sure that they add personality to your space.
Go for a bold pop of color if you're trying to add visual interest to the room, or opt for a clean white or beige tone if you want your kitchen to look more pulled together. Rely on an existing color scheme that you're already working with, or use it as a way to invite new colors into your space. Oh, and make sure you have a few sets so you can cycle them through the laundry.
Getting a fabric runner for under the sink
If you're the kind of person who does a lot of dishes (and doesn't it feel like we all are?), then there's a good chance that you spend a lot of your time in front of the kitchen sink. Therefore, it only makes sense that you would make that space as comfortable as possible — and use it to add even more color and texture to your kitchen. That's where a runner can come in handy. A runner, or a long, thin rug, can make standing at your kitchen sink more comfortable. Plus, because of their shape, they can fit into even small kitchens easily.
If you're primarily using a runner to make your kitchen look more visually appealing, then you should select a color that best matches your existing decor — whether you want to go for more of a matchy-matchy look or you prefer something a bit more eclectic. If you also care about comfort, look for a thicker or higher-pile runner in addition to selecting for color and texture.
Displaying your cutting boards upright
No need to buy a bunch of new kitchen decor when you already have so many beautiful pieces sitting in your cabinets, tucked away from sight. For a kitchen with more personality, pull out your best-looking wooden cutting boards and store them upright against a wall on your countertops. Not only will they be easier to grab this way (no bending down and peering into the bottom cabinets), but the appearance of wood grain can also give your kitchen a warmer and more natural look.
Of course, this doesn't necessarily work well with all cutting boards. In most cases, cheaper, plastic cutting boards or those that have been scratched and scraped up too much won't look as nice as sturdy wooden cutting boards. We also think that multiple cutting boards all stacked against one another tend to look better than one random cutting board tucked into a corner.
Experimenting with a removable fridge wrap
Does your fridge look boring, plain, and empty? Maybe you're not a fan of putting pictures and report cards on your fridge, or perhaps you're just tired of its dingy white color, but can't get a new one because you're renting. Whatever the case may be, it's possible to upgrade the appearance of your refrigerator with a removable fridge wrap. These wraps come in plain colors, if you're looking for something that's not too loud, as well as various designs for a bolder, more creative look. Want your fridge to match your cabinetry? You might even be able to find a wrap that actually looks like wood.
Just keep in mind that some fridge wraps are magnetic, which means that you can still use magnets on them, but not all are. Check before you buy a wrap to ensure you're getting a variety that corresponds to the fridge look you're going for.
Using baskets to reduce clutter
Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to keep your kitchen neat and tidy, there's still always random stuff lying around, crowding the counter space and leaving your kitchen feeling like a mess. We've been there. But that doesn't necessarily mean you need to follow a whole 10-step decluttering checklist just to get your kitchen in better order. Instead, employ baskets around your kitchen to take care of that clutter and add a bit of personality in the process.
We like wicker baskets because they provide a natural, warm look to the kitchen, but you can also use plastic baskets in the colors of your choosing. It's always great to have decor that also serves a function, especially in a part of the home as essential as the kitchen. If you don't have any on hand, check out your local thrift store to see if you can grab some for cheap.
Keeping your spices out on a decorative rack
A lot of renters don't want their kitchens to appear too cluttered and messy, so they pack as much into their cabinets and pantries as possible. But not only does this make it harder to grab ingredients and tools when you need them, but it can also make your kitchen appear emptier and even lacking in personality. To bring some color and texture back into your cooking space, consider keeping your spices out on a decorative spice rack. Use the packaging the spices came in, or opt for reusable matching spice containers for a more streamlined look. This affordable Ikea spice rack is a great budget-friendly option.
If you don't have space on your countertop to place a whole spice rack, get one that attaches to the wall instead. That way, you add some personality to your kitchen walls and make it easier for yourself to grab the spices you need while you're cooking at the same time.