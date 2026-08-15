11 Popular Sandwiches Of The 1990s

Putting together a list of beloved '90s sandwiches is no easy task. Taste is so subjective, and different sandwiches come in and go out of fashion all the time. Tasting Table has dozens of recipes for sandwiches on the go, sandwiches with gourmet twists, and meat-free vegetarian sandwiches among plenty of others. The YouTube channel Sandwiches of History features over 1,900 videos and takes inspiration from the 1936 book "1,001 Sandwiches," which compiled recipes for, you guessed it, 1,001 different sandwiches. Imagine how many different sandwiches have been created in the past century, let alone a single decade.

The 1990s saw some serious sandwich innovation, especially in the breads and other items used to hold them. It was also a time when old favorites defined school lunches and summertime snacks, while new options appeared on restaurant menus. While comfort food staples remained popular, sandwiches with what were then considered unexpected flavors and ingredients caught on, too.

Sandwiches serve as a welcoming medium for exploring diverse flavors and recipes by keeping the basic structure rooted in something familiar. The 1990s embraced that idea in a number of ways, combining classic flavors with novel twists. If you were eating sandwiches in the 1990s, there's a good chance one of your favorites made it onto our list.