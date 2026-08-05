11 Classic Sandwiches That Defined Lunchtime In The '60s

Back in 2019, YouGov decided to find out, once and for all, which sandwiches Americans liked best. Drum roll, please. The top five were: grilled cheese, grilled chicken, turkey, roast beef, and ham. In 2026, that list might be different. We're living in the TikTok age now, and food trends are changing all the time. At the time of writing, for example, the breadless chip bag sandwich is having a moment, but in 2025, people were eating pickle concoctions and chopped sandwiches (which basically involves dicing all of the ingredients before loading up the bread).

If TikTok were around in the 1960s, though, the lunchtime sandwiches would look a little different. They would be slathered with organ meats, processed luncheon meat, and pure sugar. Not all together, of course. Although, that said, people did enjoy some slightly unusual combinations by today's standards. Here, we take a look back at some of the classic sandwiches that defined lunchtime in the '60s. Along the way, we also head to The Masters, the New York City school system, and even outer space. Yes, for real.