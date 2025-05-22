The Southern Banana Sandwich People Don't Eat Much Of Anymore
The South has rarely met a banana that it can't turn into a treat — banana pudding, bananas foster, and banana cream pie are just a few of the classic dishes long beloved by the region. The list is extensive, and plenty of banana-centered recipes remain constant in the South, but banana and mayonnaise sandwiches aren't enjoyed like they once were.
Many people's first introduction to the seemingly strange pairing was in 2016, when NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted about the combo, calling it his favorite sandwich. While a number of netizens were alarmed by Earnhardt Jr.'s sandwich, it was a common meal decades ago. The exact year of its invention is disputed, but the banana and mayo sandwich grew to prominence in the 1930s as an inexpensive meal many relied on during the Great Depression.
With meat being out of the price range of many Southerners, they relied on bananas as a filling substitute. At the start of the 20th century, the fruits went from an extravagant treat to a budget-friendly purchase. Their inexpensive nature and nutrient-rich makeup made them a go-to ingredient for many people, evidenced by banana bread's rise during the Depression. Mayo, another affordable product, provided fat that people weren't able to get from other sources. While the meal sprang from necessity, the savory taste of mayo brings a delicious contrast to the bananas, making it a dish plenty of people still enjoy.
Follow these tips for the perfect banana mayo sandwich
America's economic upswing in the 1950s saw both the return and creation of heartier foods like fried chicken and casseroles, but there's a reason some Southerners still hold onto their banana and mayo sandwiches. The salty and sweet combination is pretty delicious, but only if made correctly. Using perfectly ripe bananas is the key to the sandwich; it doesn't taste the same when the fruit is too green, and speckles of brown spots indicate it's better left for dessert.
Standard, fluffy white bread is the ideal choice for a banana mayo sandwich. While its pillowy softness elevates the dish as a whole, the slices won't have a strong enough flavor to distract from the salty mayo and sweet bananas. Speaking of mayo, a quality one like Duke's Mayonnaise gives your sandwich the rich creaminess it deserves.
Slathering a healthy amount of the condiment on both slices of bread and lining up the lengthwise-sliced bananas on one piece is all you need to do to recreate the sandwich, but you can always dress it up if you'd like. Adding a savory spin with some strips of bacon, pairing the mayo with peanut butter, or turning it into an air fryer grilled cheese sandwich using mozzarella and cheddar are just a few ways to explore the banana and mayo sandwich's delicious capabilities.