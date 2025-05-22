The Southern Banana Sandwich People Don't Eat Much Of Anymore

The South has rarely met a banana that it can't turn into a treat — banana pudding, bananas foster, and banana cream pie are just a few of the classic dishes long beloved by the region. The list is extensive, and plenty of banana-centered recipes remain constant in the South, but banana and mayonnaise sandwiches aren't enjoyed like they once were.

Many people's first introduction to the seemingly strange pairing was in 2016, when NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted about the combo, calling it his favorite sandwich. While a number of netizens were alarmed by Earnhardt Jr.'s sandwich, it was a common meal decades ago. The exact year of its invention is disputed, but the banana and mayo sandwich grew to prominence in the 1930s as an inexpensive meal many relied on during the Great Depression.

With meat being out of the price range of many Southerners, they relied on bananas as a filling substitute. At the start of the 20th century, the fruits went from an extravagant treat to a budget-friendly purchase. Their inexpensive nature and nutrient-rich makeup made them a go-to ingredient for many people, evidenced by banana bread's rise during the Depression. Mayo, another affordable product, provided fat that people weren't able to get from other sources. While the meal sprang from necessity, the savory taste of mayo brings a delicious contrast to the bananas, making it a dish plenty of people still enjoy.