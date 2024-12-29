12 Little-Known Facts About Duke's Mayonnaise

Condiments have the power to completely change a dish, be it a sandwich, a pasta salad, or even a chocolate cake. But there's perhaps no more versatile ingredient than mayonnaise. Sure, it's something you might choose to spread on some bread for your child's bologna sandwich or add to a dry potato salad, but it can be used for so, so much more than that — especially if you're using a particularly good quality mayo. There are many different brands out there to choose from, most of which are just average.

But then there are a few brands that stand above the rest when it comes to mayonnaise fame, and Duke's is one of them. This mayo is actually the third best-selling mayonnaise in the country, which means that you've almost definitely encountered it before. It's an absolutely beloved product, and once you taste its creamy tanginess, you'll understand why. Even if you always keep a jar of the stuff stashed in your fridge, though, there's probably a lot you don't know about the brand. That's why we're doing a deep dive to deliver the 411 on this iconic condiment. Whether you're a diehard mayo fan or you're just thinking about switching sides, you need to know these little-known facts about Duke's mayonnaise.

