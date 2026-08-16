5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Panera Bread Sandwiches

Since its inception back in 1987 as the St. Louis Bread Company, Panera Bread has been a staple casual chain that boasts a menu full of classic comfort food. From the Mac and Cheese to the Bacon Turkey Bravo, there's no shortage of options at Panera, and the chain is always coming out with new products to keep us on our toes.

Despite Panera's ubiquity, many long-time fans miss the chain's old school days, when fresh-baked bread and higher-quality ingredients gave it an edge. In recent years, complaints about the chain's declining quality and higher prices have been common, too. But at the end of the day, it remains a reliable spot to sit down and enjoy a sandwich, soup, or salad.

If you've been a loyal Panera fan for a while, you likely have a go-to sandwich order. While Panera's sandwiches are solid as-is, you should know that the chain is surprisingly lenient when it comes to customizations and changes. So, if you're looking to breathe some new life into your favorite sandwich, consider giving your typical order some flair on your next trip. All you have to do is ask.