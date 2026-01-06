This Chain's Italian Sub Is Better Than The Competition

It's hard to beat a good Italian sub from a neighborhood deli, but there are some big chains out there that give you a good-enough version to satisfy your hankering. That's why we ranked 7 popular chain Italian subs to find out which ones are worth picking up and which ones are so-so. While big players like Subway's 5-Meat Italian and Jimmy John's Italian Night Club sandwiches landed at the bottom of our ranking, Panera Bread's Toasted Italiano topped our list.

Despite now using frozen dough for its bread, Panera's sandwich still managed to beat out several well-known sandwich chains. A major reason for its high score was the use of a French baguette roll instead of the typical softer loaf used by many competitors in our ranking. "The baguette's upper crust had a golden appearance and crunchy texture, while the inside remained soft and fluffy," described our taste tester.

It's spicy soppressata and smoky Black Forest ham are the perfect savory base for the provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, and red onions. But it's the Greek dressing and garlic aioli drizzle that rounded out the flavor of the cured meats and crunchy veggies, "with the delicious tang and brightness that people associate with Italian subs," according to our reviewer. If you're looking for that classic Italian sub experience with a flavorful twist, make Panera your go-to.