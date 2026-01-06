This Chain's Italian Sub Is Better Than The Competition
It's hard to beat a good Italian sub from a neighborhood deli, but there are some big chains out there that give you a good-enough version to satisfy your hankering. That's why we ranked 7 popular chain Italian subs to find out which ones are worth picking up and which ones are so-so. While big players like Subway's 5-Meat Italian and Jimmy John's Italian Night Club sandwiches landed at the bottom of our ranking, Panera Bread's Toasted Italiano topped our list.
Despite now using frozen dough for its bread, Panera's sandwich still managed to beat out several well-known sandwich chains. A major reason for its high score was the use of a French baguette roll instead of the typical softer loaf used by many competitors in our ranking. "The baguette's upper crust had a golden appearance and crunchy texture, while the inside remained soft and fluffy," described our taste tester.
It's spicy soppressata and smoky Black Forest ham are the perfect savory base for the provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, and red onions. But it's the Greek dressing and garlic aioli drizzle that rounded out the flavor of the cured meats and crunchy veggies, "with the delicious tang and brightness that people associate with Italian subs," according to our reviewer. If you're looking for that classic Italian sub experience with a flavorful twist, make Panera your go-to.
Should you order the Toasted Italiano or not?
If you're still debating whether or not to order this one, it doesn't hurt that each sandwich comes with your choice of chips, a French baguette, or an apple. You can also customize it to your liking, including choosing other bread options like artisan ciabatta, black pepper focaccia, or a tomato basil bread. There are also tons of free toppings you can add, such as basil, arugula, zesty sweet peppers, and caramelized onions.
If you're ordering a half sandwich as part of the chain's You Pick Two deal, the Toasted Italiano pairs perfectly with the sweet acidity of the Creamy Tomato Soup or the savory broth of the Bistro French Onion Soup. Among the salad options, the Caesar Salad is a no-brainer as a pairing, but the Greek Salad is another good choice with its tangy feta and briny olives. Ultimately, you can't go wrong with most soups or salads from the menu.
While there are many rave reviews about this sandwich, including a claim as "the greatest sandwich ever made" by one Redditor, not everyone agrees. Some find the Greek dressing flavorless and oily, or find the choice of ham off-putting. Despite not going the traditional route, the Toasted Italiano clearly has many fans. And if you end up not liking it, our ranking of 16 Panera Bread sandwiches can give you some tasty alternatives for next time.