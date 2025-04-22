The Free Ingredient Swap You Didn't Realize Panera Allowed You To Make

There are at least 16 Panera Bread menu hacks you need to know, and one of them is this free ingredient swap you might not realize you're allowed to make at the chain. When you order any sandwich or salad, you can swap the chicken out with avocado free of charge. You can try this hack with any protein, as long as you're ordering a sandwich or salad that doesn't already come with avocado.

To confirm, we customized a Fuji Apple Chicken Salad and removed the chicken, then added avocado. The price of the salad did not change, even though adding avocado usually tacks on a $1.49 surcharge. We also tested this hack on the Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad, which already includes avocado. After removing the chicken, we weren't able to add extra avocado online. If you're ordering in person, try asking the staff at the counter if they can remove the chicken and substitute in extra avocado at no extra cost. If the original already comes with avocado, you're more likely to succeed when ordering directly from a person rather than online or at a kiosk.