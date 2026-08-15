These Are Cheesecake Factory's 5 Best New Items Of 2026, So Far

The Cheesecake Factory has served its Factory Nachos and Ahi Poke Nachos for a while now, but the new Asian Chicken Nachos upstage their predecessors with more flavorful flair. In taste tests of every dish on Cheesecake Factory's 2026 spring menu, this appetizer has emerged as a consistent standout.

The Asian Chicken Nachos pile melted cheese, Thai peanut sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, chicken, and wasabi cream on top of fried wonton chips. While it sounds like a lot going on at once, reviewers note that the flavors harmonize beautifully, creating a sweet, savory, spicy, and unique taste sensation. The nutty flavor and aroma of the peanut sauce comes through strongly, while the chicken is tender and the wasabi cream sauce adds a subtle spice. However, the foundation of a pile of nachos has to be just as good as the toppings, and diners name the wonton chips as a highlight of this app. They're crunchy, sturdy, more exciting than your average tortilla chip.

Cheesecake Factory's Asian Chicken Nachos are part of its "Bites" menu rather than the standard appetizer section, meaning you get a slightly smaller portion than you may be used to from the restaurant chain. However, each bite is filling, flavorful, and satisfying, so you won't feel cheated. Besides, you'll want to save some room for the other dishes on this list.