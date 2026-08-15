These Are Cheesecake Factory's 5 Best New Items Of 2026, So Far
You have to hand it to the Cheesecake Factory: Even though this chain's massive menu already offers over 250 items, it hasn't stopped dreaming up exciting new dishes. The Factory churns out a batch of fresh additions at least once per year, and 2026 has brought some outstanding appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks to the menu. Tasting Table sifted through the latest releases to find the top five Cheesecake Factory dishes of the year so far, so you know which items to make a beeline for.
To choose the cream of the crop of Cheesecake Factory's new menu items, Tasting Table looked at reviews, rankings, and social media comments to see which got the most positive buzz. The overall uniqueness of the items was also considered, as it takes some innovation to stand out in the restaurant's sea of offerings. From a new cake to amazing apps and entrees, plus a refreshing new drink to sip alongside, the following top picks might just make you stray from your go-to order.
Asian Chicken Nachos
The Cheesecake Factory has served its Factory Nachos and Ahi Poke Nachos for a while now, but the new Asian Chicken Nachos upstage their predecessors with more flavorful flair. In taste tests of every dish on Cheesecake Factory's 2026 spring menu, this appetizer has emerged as a consistent standout.
The Asian Chicken Nachos pile melted cheese, Thai peanut sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, chicken, and wasabi cream on top of fried wonton chips. While it sounds like a lot going on at once, reviewers note that the flavors harmonize beautifully, creating a sweet, savory, spicy, and unique taste sensation. The nutty flavor and aroma of the peanut sauce comes through strongly, while the chicken is tender and the wasabi cream sauce adds a subtle spice. However, the foundation of a pile of nachos has to be just as good as the toppings, and diners name the wonton chips as a highlight of this app. They're crunchy, sturdy, more exciting than your average tortilla chip.
Cheesecake Factory's Asian Chicken Nachos are part of its "Bites" menu rather than the standard appetizer section, meaning you get a slightly smaller portion than you may be used to from the restaurant chain. However, each bite is filling, flavorful, and satisfying, so you won't feel cheated. Besides, you'll want to save some room for the other dishes on this list.
Pickle Fries
The Cheesecake Factory's appetizer menu finally expanded to offer fried pickles in March 2026, and its rendition does not disappoint. In fact, pickle lovers say that the chain's Pickle Fries soar above other versions of the trendy app. These unconventional "fries" don't reinvent the wheel, but they perfect the basic blueprint.
For starters, these pickles have their skins removed before they're breaded and fried, resulting in a more consistent textural experience. Unlike some fried pickles that are 90% breading, the coating here is crispy yet light, so it doesn't overwhelm the zesty pickle goodness underneath. The Cheesecake Factory serves up the fries with spicy ranch to round things out.
One reviewer on Facebook called this dish "absolutely perfect," saying the pickles are "crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside — even the spicy ranch sauce is amazing." Like the Asian Chicken Nachos, the Pickle Fries are on Cheesecake Factory's "Bites" menu, so they won't fill you up too much before your gigantic entree and slice of cheesecake arrive.
Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake
In June 2026, the Cheesecake Factory released a new cheesecake based on an underrated Hershey bar: the Heath Bar. The chain's Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake proved to be a dream not only for Heath Bar fans, but for any chocolate or caramel lover. The treat starts with a chocolate brownie mixed with chocolate chips and pieces of Heath Bar, then a layer of Heath Bar streusel and a salted Hershey's ganache. Next up is Hershey's milk chocolate and white crème cheesecake mixed with more chocolate chips and salted caramel. The slice is topped off with a marbled chocolate mousse, Heath Bar pieces, and whipped cream.
Many Cheesecake Factory customers fell in love with this cheesecake at first bite. "Wow this is so good! It's got a very sour cream tang taste and the brownie is rich and fudgy," one Redditor wrote. Another commenter agreed and said, "It tastes like a box of gourmet chocolate truffles in cheesecake form." Other diners noted that using a brownie as the base is a genius move, and the crunchy candy bar pieces form a great contrast to the creamy cheesecake. Some customers call it even better than Cheesecake Factory's long-standing Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake, which is saying a lot, as that one won top marks in our ranking of Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes.
Just be aware that the Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot is rich even by the Factory's standards. Unless you only had some appetizers beforehand, consider sharing your slice with a dining partner.
Chipotle-Honey Shrimp Baja Bowl
For a hearty grain bowl with plenty of protein and veggies, most people wouldn't think to go to the Cheesecake Factory, yet reviewers say its new Baja Bowl with Chipotle-Honey Shrimp beats out Chipotle's famous burrito bowls. The dish features shrimp, beans, roasted corn salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and crispy tortilla strips piled on top of rice, creating a satisfying, well-rounded meal that's bursting with flavor.
"This is easily the best thing I have ever eaten at The Cheesecake Factory ... The chipotle-honey shrimp are what make this bowl truly unforgettable," said one Instagram reviewer. Other customers also love the sweet and spicy shrimp, saying they could easily eat a whole batch. The lively mix of ingredients in the Baja Bowl makes every bite a fun experience, and of course, you also get a huge serving for your money (whereas Chipotle has gotten many complaints about portion sizes).
Overall, this is a surprisingly fresh-tasting meal, where every component is prepared perfectly. If you're not a shrimp person, the Factory also offers Baja Bowls with grilled chicken or pork carnitas. These contain the same ingredients as the shrimp bowl, just with the protein swapped out. All three dishes are worthy additions to Cheesecake Factory's bowls, and should be your go-to when you're not in the mood for a heavy plate of pasta or steak.
Fresh Cucumber Martini
The new Fresh Cucumber Martini is a surprisingly elegant addition to the Cheesecake Factory's cocktail lineup. It's a simple concoction of Ketel One vodka, Hendrick's gin, and elderflower liqueur, muddled with fresh cucumbers and garnished with a cucumber slice. Whereas some cocktails are overwhelmingly sugary, customers say this martini is crisp, refreshing, and lightly floral with just enough sweetness.
Fans call the Fresh Cucumber Martini absolutely perfect for the warm season and have begged for a copycat recipe to satisfy their cravings. "I had this for the first time last night and I can't stop thinking about [it]," one Reddit user said of the cocktail. If you're a fan of cucumber gin gimlets, the Fresh Cucumber Martini hits the same notes, making it a must-try.
The Cheesecake Factory also released another refreshing, summer-appropriate cocktail in 2026: the Southern Peach Lemonade. It combines Basil Hayden Kentucky whiskey, Giffard Peach Liqueur, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a lemon and fresh basil garnish. It's not too sweet, slightly tart, and a great choice for whiskey lovers and fruity drink fans.