Cheesecake Factory's First New Cheesecake Flavor In 2026 Channels This Underrated Hershey Bar
If you're a regular at The Cheesecake Factory, you likely already have a favorite flavor you order every time, but the chain's latest menu addition might tempt you away from the usual. On July 30, 2026, aka National Cheesecake Day, the Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake will join the restaurant's dessert lineup. This slice is a hybrid between three different sweets: cheesecake, brownie, and a Hershey's Heath Bar.
Out of all of Hershey's brands, the Heath Bar is definitely on the underrated side — not as famous as Kit Kat or Reese's, but still with its share of die-hard fans. The candy combines crunchy, buttery, caramel-like English toffee with a chocolate coating. CF's Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake goes all in on that caramel-chocolate flavor and crunchy texture.
From the bottom up, the new cheesecake has a chocolate brownie base mixed with Heath Bar chunks and chocolate chips; a Heath Bar-inspired streusel; salted Hershey's chocolate ganache; and a layer of marbled Hershey's milk chocolate and white crème cheesecakes, mixed with chocolate chips and salted caramel. It's finished with marbled Hershey's chocolate and white crème mousse, Heath Bar bits, and whipped cream. Not only does this treat sound super exciting for chocolate lovers, but it's the chain's first new cheesecake of 2026. The last never-before-seen cheesecake to hit the chain was the Peach Perfect With Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake in 2025. The Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot looks like it could be just as good (or better). Even sweeter, the new release will benefit the nonprofit organization Feeding America.
The Cheesecake Factory's newest dessert is a cheesecake for a cause
Since 2008, the Cheesecake Factory has sponsored Feeding America, the country's largest hunger relief organization, which runs a nationwide network of food banks and meal programs. Over the course of a full year, each purchase of the new Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake will donate 25 cents to Feeding America. CF diners can get a sweet deal of their own on National Cheesecake Day, too: On July 30, customers who dine in can enjoy any slice of cheesecake for half off.
If you've never really been in love with Heath Bars, the Cheesecake Factory offers several other brand crossover cheesecakes that may tickle your fancy. In our taste test of Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors, we ranked the restaurant's Godiva Chocolate variety highly. This treat uses the famed chocolatier's products in layers of flourless chocolate cake, chocolate cheesecake, and chocolate mousse. In addition to being one of the chain's best desserts for chocolate lovers according to reviews, this cake is 100% gluten-free.
Cheesecake Factory also offers two other Hershey's collab desserts: a Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake that combines the candy with cheesecake, fudge cake, and caramel, and a Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with layers of chocolate cake, cheesecake, chocolate chips, and frosting. There's also a Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake with cinnamon cheesecake, vanilla crunch cake, cream cheese frosting, and caramel, plus an Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake with Oreo cookies, Oreo mousse, and chocolate icing.