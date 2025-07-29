We Tried The Cheesecake Factory's New Peach Perfect With Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake And It's A Summer Must-Try

When you're craving a luscious and creamy dessert, there's no better place to go than The Cheesecake Factory, with its enormous selection of cheesecakes. Whether you want one that's chocolate-forward or even a low-sugar, low-carb option, there's a cheesecake for every palate. The company has over 30 cheesecakes currently listed on the website menu, which means there's a cheesecake for every zodiac sign, too. Now the chain is debuting a summery option with its Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle, the latest of The Cheesecake Factory's ever-evolving menu updates.

I had the chance to get a first taste (and look) to experience the dessert before its official release in stores on July 30. Come with me to explore the flavor of the cheesecake, its availability, pricing, and more. How did it fare? Let's find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.