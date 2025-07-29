We Tried The Cheesecake Factory's New Peach Perfect With Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake And It's A Summer Must-Try
When you're craving a luscious and creamy dessert, there's no better place to go than The Cheesecake Factory, with its enormous selection of cheesecakes. Whether you want one that's chocolate-forward or even a low-sugar, low-carb option, there's a cheesecake for every palate. The company has over 30 cheesecakes currently listed on the website menu, which means there's a cheesecake for every zodiac sign, too. Now the chain is debuting a summery option with its Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle, the latest of The Cheesecake Factory's ever-evolving menu updates.
I had the chance to get a first taste (and look) to experience the dessert before its official release in stores on July 30. Come with me to explore the flavor of the cheesecake, its availability, pricing, and more. How did it fare? Let's find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle?
Well, as the name suggests, this is a peachy cheesecake indeed. The cheesecake base is peach, but it also has sweet peach pieces incorporated throughout. There's a vanilla cake crunch that coats the exterior, a crumb crust made from vanilla cookies, and then a colorful raspberry drizzle to top it all off. Although I decorated my own cake and plate at home with the fruity raspberry syrup, the restaurant version will likely have the standard zigzag design on the plate and then a small drizzle on top — at least according to the official photo.
This cake will be available for purchase by the slice and as a full cheesecake. By the way, here's an interesting fact about The Cheesecake Factory: You can order those whole cheesecakes to go. A whole Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle cheesecake would be great for a cookout or family gathering.
Price, availability, and nutrition info
The Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle cheesecake will be available starting July 30, 2025, and will stay for an unknown period — but at least until July 29, 2026. This is because the company will donate $0.25 to Feeding America for every slice sold through that date. However, Alethea Rowe, the senior director of public relations and global branding of The Cheesecake Factory, notes, "We hope the Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle becomes a fan favorite and stays on our menu for many years to come!" So, it's kind of up to you, the customer, to make that happen.
The price will vary based on where you're located, but I was told that the bulk of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants will price it at $11.50 per slice and then $69.95 for a full 10-inch cake. However, most cheesecakes at my San Diego-area location are between $11.95 and $12.50, with only the original slice being priced at $11.50. One slice of the Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle contains 1,450 calories, 98 grams of fat, 129 grams of carbohydrates, 109 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of protein.
Taste test
My cheesecake arrived at my door frozen, so I let it thaw out in the fridge. When I took that first bite, I noticed how peachy it really is. The peach cheesecake base and the peach topping allow you to get a creamy and fruity combination in every bite. And then there are the peach bits sporadically incorporated throughout the slice; this means you'll get a second layer of peach flavor and a burst of juicy texture in random bites. It isn't exactly even, but it adds a fun textural and colorful element.
The fruit and tangy raspberry sauce gives levity to the richness of the cake, and I can't help but love the snap of the peach bits. There's a myriad of textures: You get the silkiness of the base, the slightly chewy moistness of the fruit pieces, the light crunch of the crust, and the little nibbles on the edge of the slice. The slice is refreshing and not nearly as heavy as some other flavors I've had, such as the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans — which is cloying, dense, and was deemed too sweet in our past taste test.
Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle has a distinctly summer vibe that has me wondering why it wasn't released earlier in the summer season. But hey, better late than never. Overall, I'd say the slice itself is whimsical to look at, the flavor is balanced, and there's dimension in the various textures.
Final thoughts
I must say I quite enjoyed the Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle cheesecake. Fruity cakes seem to do well for The Cheesecake Factory, as the Triple Berry Bliss topped the list in our aforementioned taste test. Despite the decadence associated with this kind of dessert, the peach base and pieces offer a lighter, airier quality, while the raspberry drizzle acts as a somewhat tart balance to the creamy base.
Even after a heavy meal, you'll have room to split a piece with someone or enjoy it by yourself. As a note: I also tried a slice frozen and thoroughly enjoyed the dense, cold iciness it offered. If you bring a slice home, I recommend trying it this way, specifically when you want an ice cream alternative; the peach flavor comes to the forefront. All in all, this cake should remain a menu staple long after summer's end, along with other fruit cheesecakes like Mango Key Lime, Lemon Raspberry Cream, and Triple Berry Bliss.