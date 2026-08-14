14 Seafood Dishes Anthony Bourdain Loved

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When people talk about Anthony Bourdain and seafood, one of the first points that usually comes up is his famous "Kitchen Confidential" tip for eating out: never order fish on a Monday, because it will almost certainly be old. The second story that invariably comes up is how, years after he made that statement, Bourdain backtracked on his seafood buying advice, saying America's culinary landscape had evolved, and that any restaurant worth its salt was selling fresh seafood every day of the week. Needless to say, Bourdain's connection with fish went well beyond when to order it. There were multiple seafood dishes near and dear to his heart.

The much-loved chef took foodies on many epic journeys via "No Reservations," "Parts Unknown," and a host of other shows. He tried all kinds of food in all corners of the world, and his knack for discovering hidden gems anywhere he travelled was unparalleled. Given his love of adventurous eating, the list of seafood Bourdain loved is long and predictably varied, from a simple soupe de poisson to arguably the world's most famous sushi. "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, moribund," Bourdain wrote in his book "Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook." This list of 15 seafood dishes Anthony Bourdain loved is us reaping the benefits of the words he lived by.