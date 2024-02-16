Lowcountry Shrimp And Grits Vs New Orleans-Style: What's The Difference?

Shrimp and grits is an iconic southern dish with a nearly endless variety of recipes. What stays the same, of course, is the bed of creamy, ground corn porridge topped with a tangle of tender crustaceans. Nearly everything else is subject to change depending on your location or just personal preference. The Lowcountry — that marshy coastal area of South Carolina and Georgia — is said to be the origin of shrimp and grits, and that would make sense considering the plentiful amounts of both ingredients found in the area. Historically a breakfast meal, the dish is now more likely to be found at lunch or dinner, and as it has grown in popularity throughout the southern U.S., restaurants across the region have adapted the dish to suit local tastes.

Two versions stand out: The simplicity of the original Lowcountry style with its subtle bacon-laced shrimp saute and New Orleans style, encompassing the holy trinity of onion, celery, and bell pepper in a spice-laden sauce, and possibly Tasso ham or andouille sausage standing in for the bacon.