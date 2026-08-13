10 Affordable Store-Bought Sides To Serve On Labor Day
Even when you're armed with tips for throwing the ultimate Labor Day party, preparing all the food from scratch can be overwhelming — both in terms of workload and your grocery budget. Serving some store-bought items, like side dishes, is a solid way to make things easier, as they don't need to be fancy or expensive to still be satisfying. To make your Labor Day shopping a snap, we've rounded up some beloved yet highly affordable store-bought sides that are perfect for your holiday menu.
To find items worthy of your Labor Day spread, we looked at popular pre-made side dishes from some of America's biggest grocery stores and only selected products that combine top-notch taste with an excellent value. Most of our picks cost between $5 and $6, meaning you can grab multiple options without breaking the bank. We also included a few dishes that have a higher base price but huge portion sizes, ultimately saving you more money per ounce (and helping you feed particularly large crowds).
Comfort foods are an important part of Labor Day feasts, and on our list, you'll find superb versions of classics like mac and cheese, baked beans, and potato salad. We also searched for slightly more creative sides that will liven up your table, plus light and fresh salads and dips to round things out. Nobody will fault you for going the store-bought route when you serve these delicious munchies.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Bush's Country Style Baked Beans
For easy, tasty baked beans to go with Labor Day hot dogs, burgers, and ribs, you can't go wrong with Bush's. The brand won first place in our ranking of canned baked beans, and its Country-Style beans earn tons of rave reviews in particular. Fans say they have an extra-rich flavor and texture that's like a punchier version of classic sweet and smoky baked beans. Some reviewers say that if you can't make your own dish, this product is your next best bet.
Purchase a 28-ounce can of Bush's Country Style Baked Beans at Walmart for $2.77.
Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Deviled eggs are a delicious way to jazz up potato salad, and for the harried host, Walmart offers its own premade take: the Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad. This mashup side dish combines potatoes with hard-boiled eggs, mayo, mustard, celery, pickle relish, and spices. It's a customer favorite thanks to its wonderfully creamy texture and balanced sweet and tangy flavor – no mushiness or blandness here.
Purchase a 32-ounce package of Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad at Walmart for $6.17.
Trader Joe's Seasoned Corn Ribs
Corn on the cob never disappoints, but Trader Joe's Seasoned Corn Ribs are worth trying this Labor Day. Fans think this TJ's side is so good, it could serve as a main course, namely a plant-based alternative to pork ribs.The long strips of corn are seasoned with vegan butter and salt, making them flavorful enough to enjoy alone or as a versatile canvas for your favorite spice blends, condiments, and other toppings.
Purchase a 15-ounce bag of Seasoned Corn Ribs at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Signature Select Classic Cole Slaw
In our ranking of store-bought coleslaws, Safeway's Signature Select version delivered a surprising standout performance. We found the brand's Classic Cole Slaw to be simple yet pleasing. It features chopped cabbage and carrots in a sweet and tangy mayo dressing (and there's not so much of it that the veggies get soggy). Other reviewers agree that it has a great crunch and beats out slaws from many other grocers.
Purchase a 15-ounce tub of Signature Select Classic Cole Slaw at Safeway for $4.99.
Good Foods Chunky Guacamole and Calidad Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
In taste tests of premade guacamole, Good Foods Chunky Guacamole consistently emerges as the best you can buy. It's chock-full of freshness from the bits of avocado, cilantro, and onion. It won second place in our store-bought guacamole ranking for these reasons. While you're at Target picking up this guac, be sure to grab some Calidad Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips for dipping.
Purchase a 13-ounce tub of Foods Chunky Guacamole for $6.49 and 11-ounce bag of Calidad Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips for $2.29 at Target.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Costco members agree that Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is the ideal side for summer cookouts. It comes ready to bake with zero prep; produces rich, creamy, cheesy results; and the nearly 4-pound portion size can satisfy the hungriest of crowds. At around $17, this dish isn't cheap at first glance, but it provides an excellent value per serving. However, for small parties, Trader Joe's Creamy Mac & Cheese is another delicious option that costs $4.99 for a 20-ounce tub.
Purchase a 4-pound dish of Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese at Costco for $3.99 per pound.
Trader Joe's Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad
It's not your grandma's pasta salad, but you might prefer Trader Joe's Mediterranean Style Orzo Pasta Salad over mayo-drenched macaroni. TJ's shoppers can't get enough of this citrusy salad, which features feta cheese, spinach, red onion, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and a golden balsamic dressing. With tons of refreshing flavor combined with a low price, we think this product is the best store-bought pasta salad around.
Purchase a 12-ounce container of Trader Joe's Mediterranean-Style Orzo Pasta Salad for $4.99.
King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
Everyone has their own favorite dinner roll, yet King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls have won more hearts than many other brands combined. Super soft, squishy, and slightly sweet, these iconic rolls are not only delicious when buttered and served alongside cookout entrées, but they make for fantastic buns for burgers or pull-apart sliders that are perfect for parties. Plus, King's Hawaiian products are never too pricey.
Purchase a 12-count pack of King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls at Walmart for $4.34.
Trader Joe's White Queso Dip and Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Leave the fake-tasting cheese dip on the shelf and reach for the fan-favorite Trader Joe's White Queso Dip and Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers this Labor Day. One shopper on Reddit called the queso "creamy, umami, perfectly seasoned." The Elote Corn Chip Dippers rank among the best Trader Joe's chips thanks to their crunchiness, scoopable shape, and Mexican street corn-inspired seasoning.
Purchase a 10-ounce tub of Trader Joe's Organic White Queso Dip for $3.99 and a 9.75-ounce bag of the Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers for $2.99.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail
To seriously treat your party guests, set out Costco's massive Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail. One Redditor wrote, "The shrimp are juicy and delicious — substantially more so than other cocktail shrimp I've had," while another user added, "The cocktail sauce is the BEST."
At around $20 for the entire tray, this is pricier than our other picks, but you're paying for quality and quantity. For a smaller, cheaper option, Target's Good & Gather brand offers a well-rated, 16-ounce shrimp cocktail for $10.49.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail at Costco for $10.99 per pound.