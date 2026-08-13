10 Affordable Store-Bought Sides To Serve On Labor Day

Even when you're armed with tips for throwing the ultimate Labor Day party, preparing all the food from scratch can be overwhelming — both in terms of workload and your grocery budget. Serving some store-bought items, like side dishes, is a solid way to make things easier, as they don't need to be fancy or expensive to still be satisfying. To make your Labor Day shopping a snap, we've rounded up some beloved yet highly affordable store-bought sides that are perfect for your holiday menu.

To find items worthy of your Labor Day spread, we looked at popular pre-made side dishes from some of America's biggest grocery stores and only selected products that combine top-notch taste with an excellent value. Most of our picks cost between $5 and $6, meaning you can grab multiple options without breaking the bank. We also included a few dishes that have a higher base price but huge portion sizes, ultimately saving you more money per ounce (and helping you feed particularly large crowds).

Comfort foods are an important part of Labor Day feasts, and on our list, you'll find superb versions of classics like mac and cheese, baked beans, and potato salad. We also searched for slightly more creative sides that will liven up your table, plus light and fresh salads and dips to round things out. Nobody will fault you for going the store-bought route when you serve these delicious munchies.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.