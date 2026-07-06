14 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Sides So Good, They Could Be The Main Course

Whether you're a girl dinner connoisseur, looking for meatless meals inspiration, or just not in the mood to cook after a long day, sometimes the rules for what constitutes a "complete meal" are meant to be broken. Trader Joe's seems to embrace this philosophy with its selection of prepared side dishes that are so filling and flavorful that they deserve the spotlight in your next meal.

Trader Joe's is known for its quirky private-label foods and has some of the absolute best (and most unconventional) snacks around. While it's tempting to let a bag of the Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Rings or even a tub of Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups serve as a meal replacement every once in a while, many of the chain's items usually thought of as sides offer a more substantial (and nutritional) meal option that might just make you forget all about a main course.

From plant-based items to keto-friendly dishes and creamy comfort foods, Trader Joe's has a prepared side dish ready to take center stage and satisfy your cravings. Here are 14 fan-favorites to add to your TJ's list.