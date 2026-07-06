14 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Sides So Good, They Could Be The Main Course
Whether you're a girl dinner connoisseur, looking for meatless meals inspiration, or just not in the mood to cook after a long day, sometimes the rules for what constitutes a "complete meal" are meant to be broken. Trader Joe's seems to embrace this philosophy with its selection of prepared side dishes that are so filling and flavorful that they deserve the spotlight in your next meal.
Trader Joe's is known for its quirky private-label foods and has some of the absolute best (and most unconventional) snacks around. While it's tempting to let a bag of the Sour Cream and Onion Flavored Rings or even a tub of Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups serve as a meal replacement every once in a while, many of the chain's items usually thought of as sides offer a more substantial (and nutritional) meal option that might just make you forget all about a main course.
From plant-based items to keto-friendly dishes and creamy comfort foods, Trader Joe's has a prepared side dish ready to take center stage and satisfy your cravings. Here are 14 fan-favorites to add to your TJ's list.
Creamy Mac & Cheese
When you don't feel like cooking, all you need is a tub of Trader Joe's Creamy Mac & Cheese which fans say is a great dupe for Panera's macaroni and cheese. It's also an impressive source of protein for a side, boasting 19 grams in a one-cup serving. Each 20-ounce tub has two and a half servings, so you can have your fill for lunch or dinner (or breakfast — we won't judge).
Purchase Creamy Mac & Cheese at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Asian Style Vegetables with Stir Fry Sauce
A bag of Trader Joe's Asian Style Vegetables with Stir Fry Sauce will shine as the main course. When comparing it to other grocery stores' Asian-style frozen vegetables, the quality in TJ's mix came out on top. Fans on Reddit agree, saying this frozen veggie mix cooks in a flash and tastes fresh. "I literally eat this on top of white rice and it's great when I don't feel like cooking," one wrote.
Purchase Trader Joe's Asian Style Vegetables with Stir Fry Sauce for $3.99.
Roasted Green Vegetables
This medley of Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale, plus pre-shelled edamame for a little protein boost, is simply flavored with olive oil and garlic and ready to heat and serve. One customer said these vegetables are "going to be a staple in our household," adding that the "texture was much better than frozen."
Purchase Roasted Green Vegetables at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup snagged the runner-up spot on our ranking of every Trader Joe's soup, and shoppers agree it's unexpectedly exceptional. One reviewer on Reddit reported that it was the best thing they'd eaten in a long time, and many commenters agreed, saying it was even better than most restaurant versions.
Purchase Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Sweet Chili Mango Complete Salad Kit
Take your no-cook dinner to the next level with Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Mango Complete Salad Kit. Customers love this vegan salad because it's full of variety and flavor: kale, Brussels sprouts, radicchio, and cabbage mixed with toasted quinoa, roasted sunflower seeds, and dried mango bits all ready to be smothered with the included tangy Thai-inspired vinaigrette.
Purchase Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Mango Complete Salad Kit for $3.99.
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
Trader Joe's Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts will easily eclipse any main dish. These sprouts are smothered in a show-stopping sauce made with hoisin, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, and chili peppers. Fans of the sprouts say the sauce provides a good balance of sweet and spicy with just the right amount of kick. Serve them over rice or noodles for a delicious meatless meal.
Purchase Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts at Trader Joe's for $5.99.
Spicy Spuds
Whether you prefer to sauté, roast, or air-fry, you'll have a delicious meal ready in a flash with Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds as the main event. These little hunks of potato are perfect any time of day — wrap them in a breakfast burrito or let them star in a vegetable medley for lunch or dinner. Spicy Spud fans say they are crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside, well-seasoned, and easy to prepare.
Purchase Spicy Spuds at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Korean Japchae Fried Rice
Japchae is a Korean celebratory dish, and Trader Joe's Korean Japchae Fried Rice will turn any ordinary meal into an occasion to savor. Made with sweet potato glass noodles and shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, peppers, onions, and carrots all sliced-thin, this vegan side can easily be enjoyed as a main dish. Customers say they were hooked from the first bite and the bag is a good value.
Purchase Trader Joe's Korean Japchae Fried Rice for $3.99.
Risotto Semplice
Preparing authentic risotto is a labor of love, but thankfully, Trader Joe's offers a super convenient version that's just as authentic while delivering on taste. Shoppers say TJ's Risotto Semplice is a great shortcut when you're craving risotto but don't have the time (or energy) to prepare it from scratch. While you can enjoy a bowl as is, fans of this side say it's best to add a little something, like frozen vegetables. It's got 8 grams of protein per serving, making it a solid meat replacement option.
Purchase Trader Joe's Risotto Semplice for $3.99.
Sweet Ripe Plantains
If you're craving something sweet but don't want to resort to candy for dinner, reach for Trader Joe's Sweet Ripe Plantains instead. These can fry up on the stove or heat up in the oven or air fryer and shoppers say they're some of the best plantains they've ever had. One Reddit reviewer highly recommended them as a second-generation Jamaican, and commenters overwhelmingly agreed.
Purchase Sweet Ripe Plantains at Trader Joe's for $2.49.
Garlic Shiitake Green Beans
These Garlic Shiitake Green Beans are doused in a yummy soy-based sauce, and the addition of garlic and shiitake mushrooms in the sauce is what levels up these beans to main course status. Fans report the best results when sautéing the beans on the stove, and thanks to the sauce, you don't even need to add oil when frying these up on a nonstick pan.
Purchase Garlic Shiitake Green Beans at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Seasoned Corn Ribs
Trader Joe's is known for turning unconventional food products into must-try experiences, and its Seasoned Corn Ribs are a prime example. Reviewers say they taste best cooked in the oven or air fryer and are as fun as they are tasty. Fans also report that these ribs make a great plant-based replacement for meat variety — season them similarly and enjoy them sans utensils!
Purchase Trader Joe's Corn Ribs for $4.49.
Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry
Riced cauliflower is a great way to sneak some extra veggies into your meals while dialing back the carbs from regular rice, and TJ's Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry is tasty enough to replace a main course too. Packed with peas, red peppers, and grilled corn, and ready to fry up in a tamari ginger sesame sauce, this mix is as colorful as it is flavorful. Fans praise the stir fry to being super tasty while boasting a low-sodium profile of just 190 milligrams per 1 cup serving.
Purchase Trader Joe's Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry for $3.99.
Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges
If the only thing that sounds good to you for dinner is French fries, these classic Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges from Trader Joe's will hit the spot. They cook up quick in the oven or air fryer but will still fill your kitchen with the lovely aroma of oregano, rosemary, basil, and thyme. Happy customers credit these wedges with an exceptional taste and texture, and many report that they come out perfectly crispy.
Purchase Herbes de Provence Potato Wedges at Trader Joe's for $4.49.