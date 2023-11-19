Deviled Eggs Are The Secret To Jazzing Up Classic Potato Salad

Potato salad, the stalwart of summer picnics and backyard barbecues, has long been a dependable side dish. Its creamy, comforting nature makes it a crowd-pleaser, but let's be honest — it can sometimes border on the mundane. Enter potato salad's common culinary companion, the deviled egg, an hors d'oeuvre that by its very nature features punchy flavor. What if we told you that by marrying the two, you could transform humble potato salad into a dish that is at once creamy, rich, and alluring?

Deviled eggs and potato salad are like long-lost siblings separated at the family reunion. Both usually boast mayonnaise and mustard — often Dijon — in their flavor arsenal, creating a natural affinity between the two. Hard-boiled eggs, a staple in a great many potato salad recipes, bridge the gap effortlessly. It's a reunion that makes you wonder why they were ever apart.

A couple of options are available when looking to integrate deviled eggs into your potato salad. One approach is to use them as a garnish. Make both potato salad and deviled eggs separately, then nestle halves of the latter atop the former for a pop of piquancy and visual appeal. Alternatively, go all in and incorporate the deviled egg's signature ingredients directly into the potato salad. The rich yolk and other components become part of the potato salad "dressing" with a more thorough flavor of deviled eggs in every bite.