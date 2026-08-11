10 Aldi Bakery Items You Won't Find At Trader Joe's
They may not be owned by the same company, but Aldi and Trader Joe's are sort of like sister stores in spirit. Each chain is on the smaller side, has its own passionate fanbases, and offers unique finds that can't be bought at larger, more general grocers like Walmart or Kroger. Aldi and TJ's bakery sections are also quite special and worth a visit, especially since many of the products don't overlap.
Many of Aldi's best baked goods fall under exclusive store-brand labels, and the same goes for Trader Joe's bakery items. However, both stores also sell high-quality products from third-party brands that you'll want to try. For this list, Tasting Table sought out 10 bakery items from Aldi that deliver on value, taste, and uniqueness — none of which can be found at Trader Joe's.
While TJ's offers plenty of creative goodies, its products can be on the pricier side, and sometimes you just want a reliable loaf of bread. That's where Aldi gets a leg up, according to shoppers. as it sells affordable, everyday baked goods for generally lower prices. Even if you're a Trader Joe's loyalist, this list might tempt you to swing by Aldi to try a few things.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Benton's Raspberry Jaffa Cakes
Tasting Table named Benton's Jaffa Cakes as one of the best new Aldi items of 2025, and they're still on shelves today. Shoppers love all the flavors of these snacks, including the raspberry variety with a thin coating of dark chocolate, soft cake, and a sweet berry jelly. Trader Joe's has never sold any form of Jaffa cake, so Aldi is coming to the rescue for anyone craving this classic U.K. snack.
Grab a box of Benton's Raspberry Jaffa Cakes from Aldi for about $3.19 online.
Schmidt Old Tyme 647 Italian Bread
Trader Joe's offers a wide range of foods catering to the keto diet, but it's sorely lacking in bread. Never fear: Aldi's Schmidt Old Tyme 647 Italian Bread can step in. Schmidt's line of lower-carb, high-fiber loaves is beloved by keto dieters, including its Italian bread, which delivers 6 grams of carbs, 8 grams of fiber, and 40 calories per slice. Reviewers say this loaf is soft, tasty, and pretty much indistinguishable from conventional breads.
Get a loaf of Schmidt Old Tyme 647 Italian Bread from Aldi for $4.05 online.
Baker's Treat Mini Brownies
Aldi's in-store brand, Baker's Treat, is among the chain's most popular sweet snack makers, with its Mini Brownies being a standout. These fudgy bites earn top-notch ratings from shoppers thanks to their soft texture with classically crisp brownie edges, plus a strong chocolatey taste. They're a yummy yet economical afternoon snack, movie munchie, or lunchbox treat, as a 20-count box costs only $3 (that's 15 cents per brownie).
A box of Baker's Treat Mini Brownies costs $3.05 on Aldi's website.
liveGfree Wide Pan Gluten Free White Bread
Aldi stocks a lot of gluten-free snacks and baked goods, such as liveGfree Wide Pan Gluten Free White Bread, one of the best gluten-free breads sold at the chain. While it's nothing fancy, this white bread is a great all-rounder loaf that comes recommended by shoppers for sandwiches, toast, grilled cheese, and French toast. A 20-ounce loaf costs $7.49, which may seem pricey, but competing stores sell smaller gluten free loaves for a higher price.
Grab a loaf of liveGfree Wide Pan Gluten Free White Bread from Aldi for $7.69 online.
Benton's Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookies
Benton's makes some of the best cookies sold at Aldi, and its Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookies are among its most beloved offerings. These brownie-cookie hybrids sport a thick texture and yummy chocolate flavor, according to reviews. One fan on Facebook called these cookies "THE BEST," while a Reddit user called them "probably the best store bought soft baked cookies I've had." They could give Trader Joe's cookies a run for their money.
Score a box of Benton's Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Brownie Cookies from Aldi for $3.29 online.
Baker's Treat Cinnamon Crunch Mini Muffins
While Aldi's store-brand Bake Shop mini muffins rank among the worst-reviewed Aldi bakery items, the same can't be said for the Baker's Treat Cinnamon Crunch Mini Muffins. Shoppers love these small bites for their soft, moist texture with lightly crunchy morsels of cinnamon sugar scattered throughout. Customers even say these treats taste better than mini muffins from the popular brand Little Bites. In other words, this smaller brand is able to overshadow more mainstream ones.
A box of Baker's Treat Cinnamon Crunch Mini Muffins costs just $2.75 at Aldi online.
King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls
You can actually buy name-brand items at Aldi, and the chain currently stocks a 12-count pack of the iconic King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls for $5.19 online. This is a tad more expensive compared to other stores, but if you're already at Aldi and this bread is a staple for you, you may as well pick it up there. You can't do the same at Trader Joe's, which only sells a store-brand copycat of King's Hawaiian rolls.
Aldi sells a 12-count package of King's Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls for $5.19 online.
Baker's Treat Glazed Honey Buns
Do you love Little Debbie Honey Buns? You'll be glad to hear that Aldi's Baker's Treat Glazed Honey Buns taste even better than the name brand, according to happy customers. These honey buns are soft, moist, and slightly gooey with a classic sweet glaze, and come six to a box for just $2.65 online. Aldi will save you money on these special sweet treats, and your taste buds will never know the difference.
Grab a box of Baker's Treat Glazed Honey Buns on Aldi's website for $2.65.
Benton's Coconut Rolls
If you're seeking a lighter sweet treat, Benton's Coconut Rolls should be a go-to purchase from Aldi. These thin rolled wafers are made with coconut milk and black sesame seeds, and Aldi shoppers find their crunchy goodness to be highly addictive. "They're light, crispy, perfectly sweet, and that roasted black sesame adds just the right little crunch," said one Facebook reviewer. A commenter on the post agreed, writing that it was "hard to not eat the whole bag!"
Score a bag of Benton's Coconut Rolls for $3.49 on Aldi's website.
liveGfree Gluten Free Wide Pan Whole Grain Bread
In another win for gluten-free folks, Aldi offers the liveGfree Gluten Free Wide Pan Whole Grain Bread, which is just as well-regarded as the brand's white bread. This loaf is soft with a no-compromise texture that won't make you miss regular wheat bread. However, like most gluten free bread, it benefits from toasting to bring out an even better taste and texture. After that, enjoy it in sandwiches and your other favorite bread-based recipes.
Aldi sells a loaf of liveGfree Gluten Free Wide Pan Whole Grain Bread for $6.79 online.