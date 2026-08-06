Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Jimmy John's

There's nothing like a good sandwich. It's a meal between bread, slathered in condiments and stuffed to the brink with fresh produce, hearty proteins, and other treats. In my opinion, even a subpar sandwich is leagues above other subpar food categories. There's just a lot of chances for someone to get it right, whether it be with house-baked bread or a masterful use of herbs or local cheese. It's just hard to mess up.

This is what makes sandwich chains appealing — even if you're in the middle of nowhere, you can find a satisfying meal that's travel-friendly, versatile, and crowd-pleasing. I've done more cross-country road trips than I can count, and I rely on these franchises for sustenance. From my vegan years to mozzarella sandwich crazes, there was never a time when I couldn't find something I liked at these spots. Jimmy John's is one of the most consistent.

Its reliability make sense. Jimmy John's has been around since 1983. With over four decades under its belt, the company knows what it's doing: freshly sliced protein and baked breads make it difficult to order something that isn't tasty. But with a massive menu and a customizable, build-your-own model, there are some important things to know to have a successful experience there. So, from Jimmy John's ordering hacks to notes on etiquette, here are the unwritten rules to know before you go.