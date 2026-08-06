Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Jimmy John's
There's nothing like a good sandwich. It's a meal between bread, slathered in condiments and stuffed to the brink with fresh produce, hearty proteins, and other treats. In my opinion, even a subpar sandwich is leagues above other subpar food categories. There's just a lot of chances for someone to get it right, whether it be with house-baked bread or a masterful use of herbs or local cheese. It's just hard to mess up.
This is what makes sandwich chains appealing — even if you're in the middle of nowhere, you can find a satisfying meal that's travel-friendly, versatile, and crowd-pleasing. I've done more cross-country road trips than I can count, and I rely on these franchises for sustenance. From my vegan years to mozzarella sandwich crazes, there was never a time when I couldn't find something I liked at these spots. Jimmy John's is one of the most consistent.
Its reliability make sense. Jimmy John's has been around since 1983. With over four decades under its belt, the company knows what it's doing: freshly sliced protein and baked breads make it difficult to order something that isn't tasty. But with a massive menu and a customizable, build-your-own model, there are some important things to know to have a successful experience there. So, from Jimmy John's ordering hacks to notes on etiquette, here are the unwritten rules to know before you go.
Know what you want before it's your turn to order
Jimmy John's is one of those places where you order a baseline food item and then build on it with the employee down the assembly line. So, you pick a sandwich frame (for example, tell them the proteins you want), and then you let the person building it know what other toppings you want. Even if you pick something directly off the menu, you'll need to follow them down the line as they make it. This is quite an involved process, and while those of us who love a build-your-own model appreciate it, it does come with a drawback: if someone is at the front and is still deciding, no other food gets made until they do.
I've seen so many instances of someone coming in and going right up to order, and then taking a while to determine what they want. The employees get stressed. The people in line behind them get grumpy. And, I imagine the pressure is on for the person picking. It's not a good experience for anyone, and it stalls the whole operation. So, make sure to decide what you want to order before you get to the front.
I recommend standing to the side; not even getting in line until you know what you'll want. But, if the line is long or you know you can choose quickly, get in line while you mull it over. But, whether you plan on ordering a Jimmy John's Fetty Wrap meal or a classic toasted submarine, don't wait until you're in front of the counter to determine that.
Specify if you don't want French bread (it's the default)
I love wheat bread. It's usually my default sandwich bread both at home and when I'm eating out. I always have to remember that at Jimmy John's you have to specifically ask for it if you want your sandwich to be built on a bread other than its classic French roll. Otherwise, if you pick a sandwich off the menu or just tell them your proteins (as is standard), they'll start building it with the default bread. It's just one of those secrets that Jimmy John's employees know.
The other options are the aforementioned sliced wheat, a flour wrap, a garlic and herb wrap, or an Unwich (more on those later). If any of those tickle your fancy, when you are ordering your sandwich, always start by telling them you'd like your sandwich on that surface. Then, you can tell them what the menu item is or what proteins and such you want.
Be mindful about ordering during lunchtime
As someone who worked in food service for years, I'd like to think I can keep my cool even while under pressure. But there was nothing worse than someone coming in during peak hours and asking for something that might stall the whole operation. Think massive orders, overly complicated items, and general cluelessness — like ordering as a group, and then after everything is plugged in, telling the employee that you'd actually like to all pay separately.
At Jimmy John's, as with any sandwich joint, lunchtime is when things are in full swing. During the lunch rush, it's best to avoid overcomplicating your sandwiches, placing a huge order, or asking for multiple toasted subs. Look out for anything that could slow down the assembly line, and try your best to either not ask for those things or to just avoid doing so during lunchtime.
It pains me to see food workers stressed out, especially at places where their hands are tied as far as workflows go — the build-your-own submarine is such a great experience for customers, but for employees, its enjoyability is dependent on how smoothly they can move down that line. If you come during peak hours, be patient, flexible, and quick.
Try not to come in right at closing
It's not just rude to order food at a place that is about to close because the employees are tired or just had a long shift. Often, by the time the business's official closing time comes around, the staff has already conducted closing duties like powering down the ovens, sweeping, cleaning tables, or other side tasks. So, my advice is to just never come in right before a restaurant is closing.
However, if you really need a sandwich, there are some ways to make it less of a pain for the employees. Just in case they've powered down and cleaned the oven, order something cold. Try to stick to popular ingredients — in my experience, most employees choose to keep those things available right to the end, taking a chance and wrapping up the foods that are ordered less often. So, order something without avocado, niche proteins, or any condiments that you can see are wrapped up. And if it's not out, don't ask them to pull it out. Sticking to the menu's listed sandwiches as they are can also help.
And, just like with peak hours, don't place a huge order during the final minutes.
Order an Unwich to skip the bread
Look, I'm a bread person. I love any kind of bread, gluten is my friend, and I'm not afraid of carbs. So, most of the time, I'm ordering a sandwich with bread (which feels like such a redundant statement — I struggle to even consider something without bread to be a sandwich). When I'm craving a sandwich, that's just what I picture. However, there's a time and a place for a breadless affair.
When it's really hot outside, I understand the appeal. This is especially true for lettuce wraps, which are so refreshing and offer a crisp way to hold the same toppings that bread can. So, if you don't want bread (or can't have it for whatever reason), ask for an Unwich. You can ask for a lettuce wrap, and they'll likely know what you're talking about, but in my experience, it's just best to go off their terminology. They'll probably correct you anyway.
Ask them to wrap it in a double layer of lettuce so it doesn't split apart (a major complaint of mine when it comes to most lettuce wraps). You can do this online using special instructions or, if you're like me and prefer going in-person to avoid fees and be around humans, ask in-store for an Unwich with a double layer of lettuce. And if lettuce isn't the move, you can always try Jimmy John's Picklewich for another crisp, refreshing option.
Build off the menu items
I see the frustration on employees' faces when a customer comes in and just starts rattling off ingredients that they'd like on their submarine. Again, this is an assembly line format. There's an order to how they build your sandwich, so it's helpful to choose from the menu and customize from there. Also, the employees know the menu, so they're more likely to make it the way you want if you use a catch-all term for, say, a veggie sandwich, rather than just listing off vegetables and cheeses you want on there.
With popular Jimmy John's sandwiches as your foundation, you can either keep them as-is, take some things off, or go wild with other toppings. This will also likely save you money. For example, I love my sandwich with wheat bread, avocado spread, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, oil and vinegar, onions, peppers, and crispy onions. Rather than ordering it all like that, I can just order The Veggie on wheat without mayonnaise or cheese and, for free, add oil and vinegar, onions, peppers, and crispy onions.
Don't mumble, but don't shout
I speak from experience when I say if you are ordering anything anywhere, it is so important to speak up. This will help the employee get your order right and avoid any need for refunds, remakes, or cancellations. At Jimmy John's, speak at a comfortable volume as you build your sandwich. If it's super busy, speak louder.
Standing close enough to the barrier helps, but respect the glass to make sure you're not contaminating the food stations. And, if the person making your sandwich can't hear or understand you, be patient and just speak louder and more clearly. However, don't tread into impoliteness territory. It's important to remain kind and not yell at the person making your food. They're doing their best, and not only will you hurt the sandwich crafter's feelings, but you'll also likely make everyone else in line angry (and if they're like me, they'll feel the need to tell you to back down). Just don't do it.
Remember that the signs are, largely, comedic
I love the signs in Jimmy John's. Even though the chain was founded in Illinois, it reads super beachy to me because of the snarky signs (they remind me of the decor inside surf shacks and fish taco joints around San Diego). It might also be because my favorite sandwich from Jimmy John's as a teenager was literally called the Beach Club — it's what I chose to eat for my high school graduation day meal before the ceremony, dragging my friends and chowing down on the submarines in our full gowns. The signs certainly added to the vibes.
Whether it's the iconic "Free smells" posters or the seemingly randomly placed signage or the goofy bathroom instructionals, these details add personality to the chain and humor to the dining experience. It's a fun addition to their fantastic sandwiches. And it's important to remember that they're just for fun. They're not there to be taken seriously. I'm sure employees deal with people asking for free smells all of the time (I've seen it and the eye rolls that follow a few times myself). Just enjoy the jokes and move on.
Keep your eye out for the signs that mix comedy with really good pieces of advice for dining at Jimmy John's. Some will list out etiquette and unspoken rules to know, like make way for delivery drivers, and bookend them with funny, non-serious tips.
You'll need to ask for your order to be bagged
I've never been given a bag at Jimmy John's unless I've asked for it, and apparently, it's store policy to do just that. When employees have to bag a sandwich and other bits of an order, it slows down the assembly line, can contaminate a space that has been sanitized, forces employees to switch the gloves they're wearing, and creates other issues.
If you want a bag for your food, you'll need to ask for it. But I encourage you not to do that unless it's vital, there's no one else behind in line, and you know that the employee will have plenty of time to switch gloves and perform any duties attached to getting a bag on the line. Try bringing your own bag if you think you'll need it — it's much more sustainable, and everyone wins.
Tip well if you can
Like a lot of fast-casual chain restaurants, at Jimmy John's, tipping isn't expected. But it's allowed. I overtip no matter where I am, but especially if the person I'm tipping is the person who made my food. To put together the sandwich takes effort, energy, and work. But all of the other responsibilities on their plate add to this, such as rotating ingredients, chopping vegetables, and other necessary parts of the job. Not to mention if they have to deal with difficult or mean customers that day. It's nice to tip them and make those bits of their job a little easier.
Whether you ordered Jimmy John's toasted sandwiches or a wrap, I recommend always tipping, no matter what, and tipping at least 20%. It's not expected, but it's kind to do so if you're able. But if you went during the lunch rush or right before closing, had a massive order, customized, or otherwise added to the level of effort that would be required of the sandwich maker, it's just good practice to tip well. In these cases, you really shouldn't skip it.
Be kind and patient with employees
This really shouldn't need to be said, but the number of times I see this unwritten rule broken when I visit Jimmy John's (and really, any fast-food or fast-casual restaurant) tells me that I need to include this: be kind and patient with employees, no matter what. Regardless of whether or not they got your sandwich order right, put enough toppings on it, or were chipper toward you, you should be nice to them. It's common decency, and it goes a long way.
Greet the employees when you get to the front (they aren't sandwich-making robots), and speak kindly as you tell them what you'd like. Say please and thank you throughout the building process, and never rush them through it. They're going as fast as they can, and they're just trying to get your sandwich right (they're doing you a service). Remember, they're there to help you. Don't treat them like the enemy. And, if you're placing an order online, consider including a "thank you" in any notes you leave for customizations.
Don't complain if you don't like your customized sub
I don't know how to say this, but you might not be as good at making a sandwich as a massive sandwich chain is (in fact, I can almost guarantee you aren't). Jimmy John's is literally in the business of making sandwiches. They trial and test everything that ends up on the menu. So, if you want something that's more likely to be to your liking, order off the menu, sans customizations, or with as little as possible.
If, however, you customize a sandwich and don't like it, keep that in mind. It's not the fault of the employee who made it. It's not Jimmy John's fault. There's a reason it wasn't on the menu, but you went for it. That's okay, but don't make it the employees' problem if it doesn't go well for you (and I say that as the queen of customizations).
I see finicky customers complain when something that they came up with on the spot doesn't live up to the menu items they've tried, and I'm often tempted to point out that that's the point: it's not a menu item. Of course it won't be at the same level. It's a big exception when it is. So, if you're ordering customizations for the absolute most protein or you just are feeling creative, go for it. But be kind and understand that it's not the sandwich maker's fault if what you asked for falls flat.
Don't skip the oatmeal raisin cookies
There are a lot of things I'd say not to skip when visiting a Jimmy John's — always order a side of pickles, get a bag of chips and layer them on your sandwich, and always get oil and vinegar if there are tomatoes on your sandwich among them. But none of these pieces of advice can stand up to the most important unwritten rule of all: never, ever skip an oatmeal raisin cookie.
They're sugary, nutty, hearty, and wholesome all at once. I don't have any notes on them, and I think they're truly the best dessert at any big sandwich chain. But I rarely see anybody ordering them (the oatmeal raisin hate has to stop). Don't make the same mistake.
I recommend ordering it to-go, so you can warm it up at home. Enjoy it with a glass of oatmilk for the ultimate cozy snack. Or, crumble it on your ice cream. Or you can just eat it after chowing down on a big submarine sandwich. It's up to you. Just order it.