The Jimmy John's Order For The Absolute Most Protein And Fiber

Some say, "move over protein — fiber is the new nutritional trend," but truly, there's room for both of these important elements in a balanced diet. Looking to fast food chains and sandwich shops for thoughtful choices can be challenging, but spots like Jimmy John's offer diners a number of reliable options. Clocking in at 45 grams of protein and offering 7 grams of fiber, an 8-inch #12 Beach Club on French bread is the ideal order if you're looking for a Jimmy John's sandwich that's packed with both fiber and protein.

This sandwich is filled with turkey, provolone cheese, and avocado spread alongside cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. It's worth noting that the protein from the turkey and cheese is perfectly paired with Jimmy John's avocado spread, the latter being a high-fiber food that's a compliment to just about any diet. Neither guacamole, nor plain avocado, the tasty spread is made with a mixture of mashed avocado, garlic, onion, salt, and cilantro. When ordering this protein-rich and fiber-forward sandwich, you can also request Freebies like sliced pickles or Jimmy Peppers, which will provide an extra kick of tang and heat. Otherwise, for an upcharge, layer Add-Ons like bacon to get even more protein.

One thing to keep in mind about this particular choice is that, while it offers more protein and fiber than other sandwiches, it's still relatively high in sodium, with more than 2,000 milligrams. There are a number of other menu items at Jimmy John's to fulfill your fiber and protein needs, as well.